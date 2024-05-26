Everyone loves a good mystery, and some of the best ones can be found in film noir classics such as Laura, Out of the Past, and Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train. Rooted in German Expressionism and popular pulp fiction crime novels, film noir is a term used to describe a film style that typically emphasizes cynical motivations and attitudes conveyed by a cast of intriguing characters. The 1940s and 1950s were considered the height of film noir and were initially popularized by visionary filmmakers including Billy Wilder, Fritz Lang, and Robert Siodmark.

Through the years, the film noir genre has evolved and expanded into new territory, but classic detective noir films, like John Huston's The Maltese Falcon and Double Indemnity, remain to be favorites among diehard classic film fans. Out of the dozens of noteworthy classic titles, including The Killers, Kiss Me Deadly, and The Third Man, these are the 10 best detective noir films, ranked.

10 'Murder, My Sweet' (1944)

Director: Edward Dmytryk

Private eye, Philip Marlowe (Dick Powell), is hired by an ex-convict, Moose Malloy (Mike Mazurki), to track down his girlfriend while, at the same time, Marlowe is also hired to accompany a wealthy bachelor (Douglas Walton), who is tasked with paying a ransom in exchange for priceless jewels. When the playboy ends up dead, Marlowe can't let the case go and figures out that Malloy may have some sort of involvement. As he is drawn further into the mystery by a seductive blonde (Claire Trevor), he becomes entangled in a web of lies, greed, and deception that could cost him his life.

Murder, My Sweet is an adaptation of Raymond Chandler's novel, My Lovely, and marked the first on-screen appearance of the author's famous character, Philip Marlowe. Along with Double Indemnity, Murder, My Sweet was one of the first film noirs to be released and is credited by many as a key influence on the development of the genre. Powell is an exceptional hardboiled private eye who is immersed in an underworld of sketchy players, blackmail, and of course, an essential femme fatale played by Trevor, who is equally dangerous as she is gorgeous in this gripping detective noir film.

9 'The Killers' (1946)

Director: Robert Siodmak

When a man and former boxer known as "the Swede" (Burt Lancaster) is found dead, an insurance investigator, Jim Reardon (Edmond O'Brien), looks into his murder and the circumstances surrounding his life insurance policy. As Reardon digs into the Swede's past, he discovers he was madly in love with a beautiful woman (Ava Gardner) who may have lured him into pulling off a bank robbery which may have led to the man's untimely demise.

The Killers is a highly marginalized detective noir partially based on the 1927 short story by Ernest Hemingway and features Lancaster in one of his first major lead roles, paired alongside the sultry Gardner who portrays the quintessential femme fatale. The film generates a low tone of suspense and while it isn't the most thrilling film noir, the performances by the overall cast plus a clever and complex plot make it a must-see for any fan of the genre. The Killers was a commercial and critical success that launched both Gardner and Lancaster's careers and also earned several Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

8 'Kiss Me Deadly' (1955)

Director: Robert Aldrich

After a private eye, Mike Hammer (Ralph Meeker), picks up a woman, Christina (Cloris Leachman), who is hitchhiking, he's stopped further down the road where he's knocked out and wakes to find the woman murdered. Despite being warned by the police not to look further into Christina's murder, Hammer, along with his girlfriend and assistant (Maxine Cooper), ignore the warning and are soon ensnared in a sinister plot that soon puts them in the line of fire.

The gumshoe film noir, Kiss Me Deadly, is based on the 1952 crime novel by the same name written by Mickey Spillane and features Leachman and Cooper in their feature film debuts. Kiss Me Deadly is a savage murder mystery that meticulously unravels what seems to be a classic case of 'who-dun-it' only to reveal a much bigger plot than audiences initially imagined. It earned overall positive reviews from critics, who generally praised Meeker's performance as the brash, hard-hitting Hammer as well as the style of the film, which has been credited as a major influence on the French New Wave film movement.

7 'The Third Man' (1949)

Director: Carol Reed

An American fiction writer, Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten), arrives in Austria to visit his childhood friend, Harry Lime (Orson Welles), only to discover that he's been murdered. When Martins learns there was a third unknown man at the scene of the crime, he begins to conduct his own investigation into his friend's case, and in the process, uncovers a major conspiracy and unexpectedly falls madly in love with Lime's grieving girlfriend, Anna (Alida Valli).

The Third Man reunited Welles with his friend and former Mercury Theatre Player, Joseph Cotten, and despite initially earning underwhelming reviews, is today considered to be one of the greatest British films of all time. Noted for its impressive use of harsh lighting and Dutch angle camera techniques, The Third Man is no ordinary detective noir and while most center around a small-scale plot, The Third Man leads to a larger scope of a scandal that sets it apart from others. The Third Man is an exemplary example of filmmaking at its finest and while it follows a suspense-filled mystery, it's also credited for its authentic atmosphere of the post-WWII ruins of Austria, which heightens the film's overall tone of depravity and loss.

The Third Man Pulp novelist Holly Martins travels to shadowy, postwar Vienna, only to find himself investigating the mysterious death of an old friend, Harry Lime. Release Date February 1, 1950 Director Carol Reed Cast Orson Welles , Joseph Cotten , Alida Valli , Trevor Howard , Paul Hörbiger Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Noir

6 'The Big Heat' (1953)

Director: Fritz Lang