During the Great Depression, the popularity of pulp fiction and detective novels took the United States by storm, leading to the cultivation and rise of the classic film noir genre that audiences continue to cherish today. Born out of German Expressionism, the film noir is noted for its signature black-and-white visual style, low lighting, and a cast of intriguing characters who exhibit cynical attitudes and motivations, such as murder, greed, and revenge, cultivating an irresistible allure for audiences around the world.

The 1940s and 1950s are considered to be the height of classic film noir and featured an array of timeless titles, including The Maltese Falcon, Laura, and The Big Heat, becoming one of the most sought-after film genres of Hollywood's Golden Age. While many notable stars appeared in film noir pictures, there are some names such as Robert Mitchum, Gene Tierney, and Humphrey Bogart who essentially shaped and solidified the infamous genre. Out of the dozens of silver screen icons, including Barbara Stanwyck, Joseph Cotten, and Dick Powell, these are the all-time best stars of film noir.

10 Dick Powell

'Murder, My Sweet,' 'Pitfall,' 'Farewell, My Lovely'

Dick Powell initially made headway as a comedy musical star, and by the 1940s, he rebooted his career in film noirs such as Murder, My Sweet, Johnny O'Clock, and To the Ends of Earth, becoming one of the genre's most popular leading men. Born in Mountain View, Arkansas, Powell initially signed a contract with Warner Bros., making his film debut in the 1932 comedy-drama Blessed Event. Powell went on to star in a string of notable musical films, including Footlight Parade, Golddiggers of 1935, and Twenty Million Sweethearts with Ginger Rogers.

By the 1940s, Powell felt he was too old to play the romantic male lead and shifted his sights to the film noir genre. He was cast as Raymond Chandler's hardboiled private eye, Philip Marlowe, in the detective film Murder My Sweet, directed by Edward Dmytrk, becoming the first to portray the character on screen. In 1945, he reunited with Dmytrk for the vital noir film Cornered, which is credited as a noir that defined the genre. Powell eventually moved behind the camera, working as a director, and appeared on television, but classic cinephiles will always remember the versatile actor for his immense contributions to the film noir genre and for being the first actor to play Chandler's famous detective.

9 Veronica Lake

'The Blue Dahlia,' 'This Gun For Hire,' 'The Glass Key'

Known for her peek-a-boo hairstyle and seductive charm, Veronica Lake defined the ideal femme fatale of the film noir genre and is commemorated as a pioneer of the genre. Lake was born in New York City and moved to Hollywood in 1938, where she was briefly under contract with MGM. She made her film debut in 1939 as an extra in the RKO film Sorority House, which was unfortunately cut from the final product, but Lake continued taking on bit parts. In 1941, Lake appeared as a nightclub singer in the military drama film, I Wanted Wings, making her an overnight sensation.

Lake starred in her first film noir, This Gun For Hire, with Robert Preston and Alan Ladd, and her scenes with Ladd prompted Paramount Studios to pair them together again in The Glass Key. She and Ladd also went on to star together in the 1946 film noir, The Blue Dahlia, which is considered by many to be a crucial film of the genre. Lake dabbled in other film genres, including comedies and drama, but today, she is universally recognized for her iconic film noir persona as the ideal femme fatale.

8 Gloria Grahame

'The Big Heat,' 'Crossfire,' 'In a Lonely Place'

Los Angeles-born actress, Gloria Grahame, started her acting career on the stage before signing a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, but despite earning a role in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, the studio didn't believe she had movie star potential and sold her contract to RKO Pictures. Once she arrived at RKO, Grahame was typically cast in film noirs, and in 1947, she starred in the film noir, Crossfire, which earned her an Academy Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Grahame's career-making role ca