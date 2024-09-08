After the exploding popularity of pulp fiction and detective novels in the late 1930s, film noir became one of the hottest film genres, reaching new heights during the 1940s with classics such as The Maltese Falcon, Out of the Past, and In a Lonely Place. By 1960, the infamous genre had been revitalized and reinvented with new characteristics including excessive violence, sex appeal, and paranoia, that aligned with a more modernized audience. The neo-noir genre made its claim to fame with hit movies like Chinatown, Taxi Driver, and Absence of Malice.

While there have been hundreds of iconic classic noir films and infamous neo-noir movies, there are some, such as Niagara, The Friends of Eddie Coyle, and Nightcrawler that just barely hit that target of pure perfection. With famous titles including Orson Welles' The Lady from Shanghai and Kiss Me Deadly to lesser known but must-see picks like Lured and Witness to Murder, these are ten film noir movies that were almost perfect.

10 'Lured' (1947)

Directed by Douglas Sirk

Lucille Ball stars in the classic film noir, Lured, as an American dancer living in London, Sandra Carpenter, who becomes concerned when her friend suddenly goes missing. When a detective from Scotland Yard (Charles Coburn) informs her that he believes her friend has fallen victim to a serial killer known as the Poet Killer, the two hatch a plan to lure the killer out using Carpenter as bait.

Lured features an ingenious story of murder and deception, but despite having all the makings of a solid classic noir, it feels more like a melodrama than a noir, failing to reach that ominous, thrilling tone. That being said, it is still an exceptional movie featuring Ball in one of her lesser-known but phenomenal performances, proving her depth as a dramatic performer as well as a brilliant performance by Oscar-winning actor, George Sanders.

9 'Niagara' (1953)

Directed by Henry Hathaway

Niagara is a torrid film noir starring Joseph Cotten and Marilyn Monroe as a troubled married couple, George and Rose Loomis, who are vacationing at Niagara Falls, where they befriend another couple at the resort, Polly (Jean Peters) and Ray Cutler (Max Showalter). As George and Rose fight over Rose's flirtatious behavior and accusations, things take a sudden turn when George falls to his death in the Falls. While the police question the young Mrs. Loomis, Polly begins to think that there's more to George's untimely death than what meets the eye.

Niagara is one of few classic noirs that breaks a traditional trope of the genre and is filmed in Technicolor. While the cinematography is visually stunning and Monroe practically pops off the screen in vivid shades of pink and red, Niagara would have been much more effective if it was filmed in black and white. It's hard to convince an audience of a sinister murder plot and dire situations when the film is practically filmed in the daytime with a consistently vibrant backdrop. Aside from the unusual choice of Technicolor, Niagara is still a top-notch classic noir that is worthy of audiences' time.

8 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Directed by Dan Gilroy

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the neo-noir thriller, Nightcrawler, as a petty thief turned amateur crime reporter, Louis Bloom, who makes headway in the field by getting the initial scoop on the hottest stories in Los Angeles. When he's approached by a news director (Reene Russo), she hires him with the hope that his work will raise her station's ratings, but Bloom's new position forces him to go to extreme lengths to get his profitable exclusives.

Nightcrawler is easily one of the best neo-noir films in recent years and one of Gyllenhaal's greatest films to date, but the only questionable element of this seemingly perfect noir is the film's musical score. While it's a great piece of music, it doesn't exactly fit with the tone and narrative of the film, which can be a slight distraction for audiences. Despite the musical mismatch, Nightcrawler still has an intricate plot carried by a more than capable cast, including Bill Paxton, Riz Ahmed, and Ann Cusack, and is worth watching for any diehard fan of the film noir genre.

7 'The Man Who Wasn't There' (2001)

Directed by Joel Coen

The Coen Brothers' film, The Man Who Wasn't There, is another top-tier neo-noir starring Billy Bob Thornton as a reserved barber, Ed Crane, who lives in a small California town with his wife, Doris (Frances McDormand). One day, Crane is approached by a customer who offers him the opportunity to partner with him in a new business venture in exchange for ten thousand dollars. Despite not having the money, Crane agrees and decides to get the dough by blackmailing Doris' boss (James Gandolfini), who she believes is having an affair.

The Man Who Wasn't There is a fabulous tribute to the film noir genre which, according to the Coen Brothers, was inspired by an array of classic noirs and novels, including A Shadow of a Doubt, Double Indemnity, and The Postman Always Rings Twice. Essentially, the film is flawless but at times, Thornton's lack of emotion leaves a temporary hollow feeling and essentially deflates the film's rising action at crucial points. Aside from the few moments that drag, The Man Who Wasn't There is still an epic neo-noir riddled with outstanding performances that just barely misses the mark of perfection.

6 'The Friends of Eddie Coyle' (1973)

Directed by Peter Yates

Robert Mitchum stars in the neo-noir film, The Friends of Eddie Coyle, as the titular character who is an aging crook looking at a potential seven-year jail sentence unless he agrees to give information to an ATF agent, Dave Foley (Steven Keats). After Coyle delivers Foley with a gunrunner, the agent isn't satisfied, resulting in Coyle giving up a gang of bank robbers. Unbeknownst to Coyle, Foley is already aware of the robbers, which ultimately puts Coyle at risk of being suspected of snitching on his fellow criminals.

Mitchum gives an astounding performance in The Friends of Eddie Coyle, which is an adaptation of the 1970 novel by the same name written by George V. Higgins. Although the film received rave reviews and Mitchum earned immense praise, the end of the film isn't entirely satisfying. Coyle's fate is inevitable, fitting the bill of an ideal noir ending, but when it comes to the other criminals, it doesn't seem entirely plausible for them to walk off without facing some form of consequences. This is simply a minor observation and even though it might not follow the exact blueprint of a traditional finale of the genre, The Friends of Eddie Coyle still reigns as an excellent neo-noir.

5 'Whirlpool' (1950)

Directed by Otto Preminger

Gene Tierney stars in Otto Preminger's 1950 film noir, Whirlpool, as the wife of a Los Angeles psychiatrist, Ann Sutton, who is also a kleptomaniac. When Sutton is caught shoplifting, a seemingly charming man, David Korvo (José Ferrer), helps her out of the bind, but unbeknownst to Sutton, her knight in shining armor is a hypnotist who decides to use his mind-controlling powers on her to have her commit his devious deeds.

Based on the 1946 novel, Methinks the Lady written by Guy Endore, Whirlpool is an unusual classic noir, but nonetheless, it is still praised for its excellent string of performances as well as Preminger's skillful direction. On paper, the plot sounds quite ridiculous and a bit of a stretch, but Tierney's performance is the saving grace of this unique noir as well as her alluring co-star, Ferrer, who is a sinfully suave villain who effortlessly puts the entire audience under his charming spell. Aside from bending a few rules of reality, Whirlpool still ranks as an entertaining noir that essentially showcases Preminger's bold sense of imagination and a highly capable cast who each deliver riveting performances.

4 'The Lady from Shanghai' (1947)

Directed by Orson Welles

Husband and wife, Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth star in the 1947 classic film noir, The Lady From Shanghai, which is credited as one of Welles' greatest films. Welles stars as a sailor, Michael O'Hara, who, after becoming infatuated with a beautiful woman, Elsa Bannister (Hayworth), is hired to work on the ship Bannister and her husband are set to take to San Francisco. As the yacht sets sail, a shocking murder is committed on board and, despite his innocence, O'Hara soon finds himself being implicated as the main suspect.

The Lady from Shanghai is an essential noir, notably known for its iconic hall of mirrors scene and the climatic shootout that transpires. While there's really nothing amiss in this Welles classic, the one imperfection is without a doubt Welles' choice to cut and dye Hayworth's fiery signature red hair. While Hayworth is still stunning and glamorous, her drastic change in her appearance creates a disservice to Hayworth as well as the audience, who can't help but wonder what Welles was thinking. The Lady from Shanghai is a profound film that checks every requirement of a classic film noir, but one can't help but wonder what it would have been if Hayworth had kept her recognizable locks.

3 'Witness to Murder' (1954)

Directed by Roy Rowland

In the film noir thriller, Witness to Murder, Barbara Stanwyck stars as a young woman, Cheryl Draper, who accidentally witnesses her neighbor, Albert Richter (George Sanders) commit a murder one night. Despite her pleas and finding plausible evidence to at least look into the matter, the authorities fail to believe Draper's claims. When Richter discovers that Draper knows his secret, he goes to extensive efforts to paint her as an insane woman who needs to be locked up in a mental institution.

Witness to Murder is very similar to Alfred Hitchcock's classic Rear Window, but what starts out as a reasonable journey of justice soon takes an unrealistic turn. Initially, it's understandable that law enforcement might not take Draper's accusations seriously, but when Richter executes his plans almost without a hitch, things start to come off as highly unlikely. The plot soon reaches a new height when it's revealed that Richter is a former Nazi. It's hard to believe that the authorities wouldn't slightly suspect someone of his nature to at least be a potential murderer and completely discredit Draper altogether. Aside from the few outlandish plot points, Witness to Murder features exceptional performances by both Stanwyck and Sanders, who is the epitome of evil in this lesser-known noir.

2 'Kiss Me Deadly' (1955)

Directed by Robert Aldrich

Ralph Meeker stars as hardboiled private eye Mike Hammer who, after picking up a woman (Cloris Leachman) hitchhiking late at night, ends up being knocked out, only to wake up to find his mysterious passenger has been murdered. Despite the police telling Hammer not to look further into the case, the private eye ignores them and digs into the circumstances surrounding the woman's murder and soon becomes entangled in a dark, complex plot involving an elusive scientist.

Kiss Me Deadly is recognized as an essential classic noir and is based on the 1952 crime novel written by Mickey Spillane. Even though the movie follows a cryptic plot with a string of seedy characters, the ending of the film comes out of left field and is a rather disappointing finale to such an excellent mystery. The concept of the characters seeking something of a scientific nature isn't the issue, but the final reveal feels rather dull and empty. Aside from the unexpected ending, Kiss Me Deadly demonstrates the basic elements of a meticulously mapped-out mystery and still qualifies as an alluring classic noir.

1 'The Locket' (1946)

Directed by John Brahm

Laraine Day stars in one of the most underrated classic noirs, The Locket, and follows an intriguing non-linear narrative that is essentially foolproof. The story starts with a psychiatrist, Dr. Henry Blair (Brian Aherne), who visits the Park Avenue home of John Willis (Gene Raymond), who is set to be married. As Willis agrees to hear what Blair has to say, the unknown visitor recalls a series of events involving Willis' soon-to-be bride, Nancy (Day), who is revealed to be not only Blair's ex-wife but also a lying, kleptomaniac and calculated murderess.

Through a series of flashbacks, Nancy's checkered past is carefully stitched together and all seems fully plausible except for one scene. Within five years of Blair's marriage to Nancy, he starts to suspect that she's responsible for the recent theft of a necklace. After a bombing destroys their home, Blair's suspicions are confirmed when he somehow manages to find the necklace among the rumble. Considering how well everything had been pinned together leading up to this scene, it's a bit lazy as well as unbelievable that Blair would be able to find the necklace in perfect condition lying among the debris. That being said, it doesn't necessarily ruin the film, but it's still one quality that makes The Locket stop short of being a perfect film noir.

