Famous for its striking imagery, its convoluted yet entrancing narratives, and its immortalized movie stars, film noir is a storytelling genre which seems to be uniquely cinematic, an impression reinforced by its rise to prominence through the 1940s which coincided with a maturation and refined mastery of film-making. However, despite being one of Hollywood’s defining genres, many of the greatest noir films have actually been based on books.

Perhaps surprisingly, many (though not all) of these films are not only derived from novels, but are faithful adaptations at that, striking a similar tone and thematic heft as their source material while realizing the complex and intricately layered stories the books presented. From some of the genre’s greatest and pioneering titles of the 40s to underrated gems and even modern masterpieces, these 10 movies are among the best that film noir has ever seen.

10 'The Big Heat' (1953)

Based on ‘The Big Heat’ by William P. McGivern

One of the most famous movie titles in Hollywood history, The Big Heat is a spellbinding and stylistic film noir that also incorporates notions of classical crime cinema and even action movies that wouldn’t come into vogue until almost three decades later. Directed by Fritz Lang, it focuses on a hardened detective whose investigation into the apparent suicide of a fellow police officer sets him on a collision course with the powerful mobster kingpin who rules the city.

As forceful and unflinching as its ruthless protagonist, the film presents a vindictive and violent tale of crime, justice, and destruction that was decades ahead of its time with its portrayal of the police force. It is based on William P. McGivern’s novel of the same name that was the culmination of his serial in the Saturday Evening Post.

The Big Heat Release Date November 16, 1953 Director Fritz Lang Cast Glenn Ford , Gloria Grahame , Jocelyn Brando , Alexander Scourby Runtime 89 Minutes

9 'The Killing' (1956)

Based on ‘Clean Break’ by Lionel White

As Stanley Kubrick’s genuine breakthrough film, The Killing will always stand as an iconic image in cinematic history. However, it is somewhat undervalued as a genuinely brilliant crime noir as well. Based on ‘Clean Break’ by Lionel White, it follows Johnny Clay (Sterling Hayden), a veteran criminal who assembles a team to carry out a heist on a racetrack before retiring and marrying his girlfriend. However, when the begrudging wife of one of the crooks plans her own scheme, the job and the lives of those working it are put under threat.

Its enthralling yet turbulent non-linear narrative takes nothing away from the film’s tautness and tidiness, making for a scintillating crime caper that is one of Hollywood’s best movies of the 50s. While it may not even qualify as Kubrick’s best movie adapted from a novel, The Killing is still a sublime noir classic that all fans of the director and noir cinema ought to seek out.

The Killing (1956) Release Date June 6, 1956 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Sterling Hayden , Coleen Gray , Vince Edwards , Jay C. Flippen , Ted de Corsia , Marie Windsor , Elisha Cook Jr. , Joe Sawyer Runtime 84 Minutes

8 'Laura' (1944)

Based on ‘Laura’ by Vera Caspary

The 1940s was the unrivaled golden era for noir cinema, with the sophisticated Hollywood gleam of the era meshing brilliantly with the grit and the grime of the genre to produce atmospheric classics aplenty. One of the best of which was 1944’s Laura, a mystery thriller focusing on a Manhattan detectives' investigation into the murder of Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), a successful advertising executive. As he speaks with those who knew her, the cop finds himself falling in love with the dead woman as he becomes obsessed with the case.

The engrossing and psychologically twisty film is based on Vera Caspary’s 1943 novel of the same name. Director Otto Perminger received widespread praise, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for his entrancing depiction of obsession and lust that is realized in a compelling fashion while being disguised as one of the greatest murder mysteries Hollywood has ever seen.

Laura Release Date October 11, 1944 Director Otto Preminger , Rouben Mamoulian Cast Gene Tierney , Dana Andrews , Clifton Webb , Vincent Price , Judith Anderson , Grant Mitchell Runtime 88 Minutes

7 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Based on ‘Strangers on a Train’ by Patricia Highsmith

The Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock was a true genius of thriller cinema, with many of his efforts in film noir marking some of the greatest movies the genre has ever seen. One of his most commanding pictures comes in the form of Strangers on a Train, a deadly thriller that follows two strangers who meet on a train and start to learn that each one wants someone close to them dead. When the psychotic Bruno (Robert Walker) kills the wife of tennis pro Guy Haines (Farley Granger), the star athlete becomes the prime suspect in the case, while Bruno implores him to return the favor by killing his father.

Wickedly entertaining from start to finish, the film is a pristine example of Hitchcock’s ability to weave enthralling and even morbidly relatable drama from the most extreme and despicable of characters. While Hitchcock wasn’t afraid to deviate from the source material on occasion, for the most part his film is a faithful and true adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s brilliant thriller novel.

Strangers on a Train Release Date June 27, 1951 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Farley Granger , Ruth Roman , Robert Walker , Leo G. Carroll , Patricia Hitchcock , Kasey Rogers Runtime 101

6 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Based on 'L.A. Confidential' by James Ellroy

A striking example of how true noir cinema can still thrive in more modern times, L.A. Confidential is one of Hollywood’s greatest achievements of the 90s and stands as a compelling though deviating adaptation of James Ellroy’s novel of the same name. Set in 1950s L.A., the Curtis Hanson film follows three detectives with completely different demeanors and approaches to their work who investigate a series of murders that unveils corruption within their own ranks.

Boasting a phenomenal ensemble cast, the 1997 picture is a composed yet sprawling mystery thriller that is able to guide audiences through its weaving tale of crime and corruption with an accessible effortlessness that doesn’t hinder its convoluted and twisty central case. While Ellroy has since expressed dissatisfaction with the film, it went on to win two Academy Awards from nine nominations and is widely revered to be among the best and most traditional noir films in recent decades.

5 'Out of the Past' (1947)

Based on ‘Build My Gallows High’ by Daniel Mainwaring

A brooding and somber film noir bolstered by a sublime starring performance from Robert Mitchum, 1947’s Out of the Past marks a brilliant highlight of the genre’s ability to thrive with atmospheric dread and damnation. It follows a gas station owner in a small town trying to keep his sordid past behind him. However, when he is recognized by a crook he used to run with, he finds himself dragged back to the big city, a life of violence and crime, and a tumultuous love triangle.

With its rich and complex story, its arresting use of shadows and darkness, and its compelling, hard-boiled characters, Out of the Past is an exemplary gem of film noir, one that has become a true classic of the genre. The film follows the basic plot of the novel while still excelling as a captivating story that is uniquely its own. ‘Build My Gallows High’ was written by Daniel Mainwaring under the pseudonym Geoffrey Homes.

Out Of The Past (1947) Release Date November 25, 1947 Director Jacques Tourneur Cast Robert Mitchum , Jane Greer , Kirk Douglas , Rhonda Fleming Runtime 97 Minutes

4 'Touch of Evil' (1958)

Based on ‘Badge of Evil’ by Whit Masterson

While it was initially dismissed by American critics, Touch of Evil has come to be revered as a noir classic as brilliant as it is cynical, and also as a defining testament to Orson Welles’ excellence both on screen and behind the camera. It opens with a breathtaking tracking sequence depicting a bombing on the U.S.-Mexico border. To investigate the deadly attack, Miguel Vargas (Charlton Heston), a Mexican DEA, agent works with an American police captain, only to grow suspicious of a corrupt scheme to frame an innocent man.

Welles imbues the film noir genre with a healthy dose of his own visionary magnificence, conjuring an engrossing visual experience as well as a sinister and contemplative crime thriller. The film is loosely based on Whit Masterson’s “Badge of Evil”, but Welles’ implementations to the story actually see the film far surpass the novel. Touch of Evil is today recognized as being at the pinnacle of the film noir genre.

3 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Based on ‘The Big Sleep’ by Raymond Chandler

Ungainly and complex, yet undeniably enthralling, The Big Sleep embodies the allure of film noir at its most striking and enigmatic. Based on Raymond Chandler’s 1939 novel of the same name, it follows a private investigator hired to settle the gambling debts of a reckless young woman by her wealthy family. However, the case quickly turns on its head as bodies begin to pile up and plenty of double-crossings are revealed.

Interestingly, there was never a finalized shooting script while the film was in production with changes being made continuously throughout, an approach that undoubtedly contributed to the film’s famously convoluted narrative. The film shares the novel’s endeavor to explore complex characters more so than to deliver a cohesive plot. The Big Sleep remains a cryptic classic of entrancing mystique and mystery.

The Big Sleep Release Date August 31, 1946 Director Howard Hawks Cast Humphrey Bogart , Lauren Bacall Runtime 114 Writers William Faulkner , Leigh Brackett , Jules Furthman

2 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Based on ‘Double indemnity’ by James M. Cain

A true classic of film noir, Double Indemnity is still revered as a fantastic achievement in cinematic storytelling that mixes pulsating thrills with dark character drama and a sizzling central relationship to great effect. Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) is an insurance salesman who becomes enamored of the alluring Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck) who plans to kill her husband and cash in on his life insurance. However, the duo begin to feel the heat when an insurance investigator takes an interest in the case.

While there are some narrative changes made from James M. Cain’s novel, the film still excels at executing the book’s cynical tone. It is an exemplary film noir thriller, one that coasts on the back of Stanwyck’s enchanting performance and director Billy Wilder’s astute craftsmanship to be among the finest entries the genre has ever seen.

1 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

Based on ‘The Maltese Falcon’ by Dashiell Hammett

Not only the greatest film noir movie ever, but one of the most iconic and defining Hollywood classics as well, The Maltese Falcon is based on Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 detective novel of the same name. It follows Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart), a private eye in San Francisco who is roped into a frantic search for a valuable statuette being sought after by three criminals and an entrancing liar.

With its enigmatic and demanding mystery narrative, its abundance of shady characters, and its immersive atmosphere, The Maltese Falcon is a masterpiece of richly engaging and suspenseful noir cinema. In addition to being the pinnacle of the movie genre, it also stands as an incredibly faithful adaptation of the novel, even going so far as to take stretches of dialogue directly from Hammett’s book and placed them straight into the film.

The Maltese Falcon Release Date October 18, 1941 Director John Huston Cast Humphrey Bogart , Mary Astor , Gladys George , Peter Lorre , Barton MacLane , Lee Patrick Runtime 101

