Ah, good old film noir. Nothing beats that. The genre technically only existed for a limited time, setting itself apart from most other broad movie genres that have always existed, and seemingly will always exist. With film noir, the classic/true film noir movies were all released during the 1940s and ‘50s. Since about 1960, the term “neo-noir” has been used to categorize movies that have film noir characteristics, but didn’t fall within that aforementioned classic period.

As such, the following exclusively goes through classic film noir movies that have consistently strong performances across the board, thereby excluding neo-noir movies with great acting, like Chinatown and In Cold Blood. The following films all stand as great film noir movies and films with exceptional acting from most or all of their respective casts, making each one very easy to recommend.

10 'Ace in the Hole' (1951)

Starring: Kirk Douglas, Jan Sterling, Robert Arthur

As far as satirical movies go, Ace in the Hole is interesting for being critical and satirical without being outwardly comedic; it’s much too dark for that. In turn, this is what contributes to it feeling like something of a film noir movie. It has a sort of bleak, nihilistic quality to it, and centers around a flawed protagonist making choices that have great consequences, all the while contributing to the world getting worse.

Billy Wilder did make more traditional film noir titles (more on a couple of those in a bit), but Ace in the Hole is certainly noir-ish, and typically well-acted for a film directed by Wilder. Kirk Douglas gives one of his best lead performances here as an uncompromising journalist going to great lengths to craft and/or manufacture a compelling story, while Jan Sterling, Robert Arthur, and Porter Hall are all solid in supporting roles.

9 'Sweet Smell of Success' (1957)

Starring: Tony Curtis, Burt Lancaster, Susan Harrison

At the center of the dramatic Sweet Smell of Success are two immensely successful actors: Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis. The former plays a powerful newspaper writer who disapproves of a relationship that his sister has found herself in, which leads to him hiring a publicist, played by Curtis, to try and find a way to end the relationship in question. Given this is a work within the film noir genre, complications ensue.

No one is a particularly good person in Sweet Smell of Success, but Lancaster emerges as the most monstrous, with the performance demonstrating he was just as good at playing villains as he was at playing heroes of either a good-natured or morally complex kind. Tony Curtis matches Lancaster in intensity throughout, and both relish the opportunity to deliver the consistently great dialogue found in the film’s screenplay.

8 'In a Lonely Place' (1950)

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Gloria Grahame, Frank Lovejoy

Humphrey Bogart was one of those rare actors who continually appeared effortlessly cool without looking like he was ever phoning it in, or otherwise detached from the film at hand. Striking that balance is immensely difficult, and the fact he was able to do it so often and in so many movies really helps establish why he’s considered one of the greatest actors in cinema history.

And In a Lonely Place is one of the best films he ever appeared in, and certainly one of his greatest film noir roles. He plays a man who’s a murder suspect, then he’s cleared by his neighbor, but then she later begins to doubt whether she was right about his true nature. Gloria Grahame plays that neighbor, and she’s just as great as Bogart here, with their two performances elevating what would already be a pretty good film noir movie.

7 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Starring: Farley Granger, Robert Walker, Ruth Roman

Strangers on a Train is one of the best true film noir movies Alfred Hitchcock ever directed, not to mention one of the darkest titles found within his filmography. It has a great, instantly captivating premise, centering on two men who strike up an odd conversation on a train that revolves around murder; namely, the idea that one man could murder someone in the other’s life and, in turn, that man could murder someone in the first man’s life.

One of them is sincere about such a scheme, while the other treats it like a joke, with chaos unfolding after a murder actually ends up occurring. Strangers on a Train would’ve been gripping even if the acting had underwhelmed, but thankfully, Robert Walker and Farley Granger are both fantastic as the two titular strangers, the former playing a convincingly chilly sociopath and the latter playing the man whose life is thrown into turmoil after that unfortunate chance encounter.

6 'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

Starring: Joan Crawford, Jack Carson, Zachary Scott

Joan Crawford was one of the greatest actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age, and Mildred Pierce has one of her best performances (not to mention, it was the only one she won an Academy Award for). Speaking of the Oscars, two other cast members from Mildred Pierce were nominated, Eve Arden and Ann Blyth, both for Best Supporting Actress, but neither won, with the win that year in that category going to Anne Revere for National Velvet.

Those nominations should foreshadow the fact that Mildred Pierce was a female-fronted film noir movie, following a mother’s single-minded quest to become independent following a divorce. It’s slow-burn by noir standards, but the way it progressively gets darker is engrossing, and the performances also add to the film immensely, making it work as a genuinely great family melodrama, too.

5 'Scarlet Street' (1945)

Starring: Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett, Dan Duryea

A top-tier Fritz Lang movie, and potentially his best English-language film, Scarlet Street perfectly utilizes Edward G. Robinson – perhaps best-known for his gangster movies – in the lead performance. He plays a rather pitiful man who’s hopelessly in love with a young woman, and Scarlet Street’s premise centers on how this woman and her criminal partner exploit Robinson’s character for their own purposes.

Joan Bennett excellently plays the femme fatale-type character Robinson’s falls for, while Dan Duryea is superbly slimy, and both performances complement Robinson perfectly. Scarlet Street is all expertly cynical and tragic in a way that might not look surprising on paper, but feels tragic when you actually watch it all play out. It’s a quintessentially noir premise executed almost perfectly, and bolstered by incredibly strong performances, too.

4 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre

Featuring a handful of actors who’d appear together in Casablanca the following year (namely, Humphrey Bogart, Peter Lorre, and Sydney Greenstreet), The Maltese Falcon holds up as one of the definitive film noir movies of all time. It was also an immensely important one for the genre as a whole, coming out in 1941 and thereby helping to establish various noir conventions, stylistically and narratively.

Concerning narrative, The Maltese Falcon’s is a lot to handle at times, and deliberately dense, following a private detective taking on a case that unravels quickly and becomes more complicated than he ever could’ve imagined. It’s probably best just to enjoy the ride, rather than try and keep track of the specifics, with the consistently excellent acting from everyone in the cast helping make that easy to do.

3 'Out of the Past' (1947)

Starring: Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas

Robert Mitchum kind of takes on two roles in Out of the Past, given he plays a man who’s effectively taken on a new identity to escape his past life lived in the criminal world. Of course, given what the title sort of implies, that past catches up to him and throws his life out of balance once more, with certain truths threatening to unravel the new life he’d made for himself.

It was released a few years before the aforementioned Ace in the Hole, and was a key early role for Kirk Douglas in establishing him as an actor perfectly suited to gritty crime/thriller/film noir movies. Virginia Huston plays the protagonist’s current girlfriend, while Jane Greer takes on the femme fatale role, being a key person from the main character’s past. Out of the Past is a movie that gives you everything you could want out of a traditional film noir, great acting included.

2 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Starring: Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward G. Robinson

Billy Wilder rears his head once more on this ranking, with Double Indemnity being a debatably perfect film noir movie helmed by the great filmmaker. If you only ever had the time to watch one title from the film noir canon, then you should readjust your free time allocation so you can watch more. But, if you were unable to do so, then Double Indemnity would be a good pick for that one piece of film noir you're able to watch.

The premise is simple, but the consequences that are shown unfolding are anything but, with Double Indemnity being about two people plotting to commit a murder to collect a hefty insurance payout. Barbara Stanwyck is a remarkably villainous femme fatale, Fred MacMurray is a perfect hapless protagonist, and Edward G. Robinson is superb in a supporting role. The acting here is undoubtedly fantastic all around.

1 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Starring: William Holden, Gloria Swanson, Erich von Stroheim

Equipped with one of the best screenplays ever written, every single cast member of Sunset Boulevard acted the hell out of the film. It might well even be one of the best-acted movies of all time, film noir or otherwise. And it kind of had to have amazing acting to work, given so much of it revolves around being an actor in Hollywood, and because it’s tonally unique and bold in ways that wouldn’t be communicated effectively with less-than-great acting.

Gloria Swanson gives an all-time great performance as Norma Desmond, a once-popular silent film star trying to mount a comeback (Swanson herself was also active and popular during the silent era). William Holden is also excellent as a screenwriter who gets in over his head once he meets Desmond, and Erich von Stroheim – who was best known for his directing – is great as Desmond’s butler. All three, plus Nancy Olson, were nominated for Oscars, with the four actors representing each of the acting categories that year. Somehow, none of them managed to win, but their work on the film remains timeless, and Sunset Boulevard is a timeless classic, in large part thanks to them.

