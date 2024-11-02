For several decades, the film noir genre has withstood the hands of time and was initially popularized by classics such as The Maltese Falcon, Out of the Past, and Double Indemnity. By the 1960s, the genre had been revitalized for a modern audience, ushering in the age of neo-noir with an array of hits including Chinatown, Basic Instinct, and L.A. Confidential.

Through the years, there has been a variety of a selection of classic film noir and neo-noirs that capture a certain dream-like atmosphere that is simply intoxicating for film fans, placing them into a category of essentially irresistible cinema. The themes and elements of a great noir can vary, but some, like Gilda and Body Heat, are just a few that effortlessly lure audiences into a blended daze of intense romance, betrayal, and crime, placing them under a perfumed twilight courtesy of the silver screen.

10 'Human Desire' (1954)

Directed by Fritz Lang

After the success of The Big Heat, Glenn Ford and Gloria Grahame reunited with director, Fritz Lang, for the classic noir, Human Desire. Ford stars as a Korean War veteran, Jeff Warren, who returns home and assumes his job as an engineer at a local railroad. He soon becomes involved in a secret affair with a co-worker's wife, Vicki Buckley (Grahame), but both their lives are soon turned upside down when Buckley's husband is accused of murdering his boss.

Human Desire is a highly underrated film noir that was initially met with mixed reviews from critics, but the gripping melodrama has since been reevaluated and, today, is considered to be one of Lang's best films. Grahame and Ford have invigorating chemistry and sexual intensity that draws audiences into their characters' seductive affair which inevitably takes them down a dark path of destruction and unforgivable betrayal.

9 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Sharon Stone stars in one of the best erotic neo-noir thrillers, Basic Instinct, as a crime novelist, Catherine Tramell, who becomes the main suspect in the murder of a former rock star. The case is investigated by Nick Curran (Michael Douglas), an experienced homicide detective who is soon captivated by the seductive Tramell, leading the detective into a complicated situation that could compromise the entire case.

Basic Instinct is a staple in the neo-noir genre and features Stone in her breakthrough performance as the icy Tramell, who is as beautiful as she is deadly. The film oozes with sexual tension and forbidden desires, captivating audiences with a thrilling twist of a murder mystery paired with a salacious sultry affair. Basic Instinct is a vital contribution to the erotic thriller genre and, with sexually charged performances and an unwavering sense of raw suspense, it's easily one of the most thrilling neo-noirs to date.

8 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

L.A. Confidential immerses audiences into Hollywood during the 1950s, and follows several storylines all centered around a brutal murder of a young woman which remains unsolved. Everyone from the police and to the media and studio executives become entangled in the complex case which reveals a dark underworld of corruption and greed all concealed under a big top of glitz and glam.

Based on James Ellroy's best-selling 1990 novel, L.A. Confidential is both a visual and physical experience that accurately captures the dazzling atmosphere of Los Angeles tailored to an intricate web of crime and cover-ups orchestrated by the studio system, which is the heart and soul of Tinseltown. With an all-star cast including Russell Crowe, Kim Basinger, and Guy Pierce, L.A. Confidential is the epitome of an intoxicating noir.