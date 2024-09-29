During the 1940s, classic film noir was one of the most popular film genres, spanning for several decades with major success. By the 1960s, the iconic genre had been revamped and revitalized for a modern audience but still features original elements such as the classic femme fatale and a cynical, jaded protagonist, that still coincide with the traditional tropes of the genre. One of the vast differences from the classic film noir genre to the neo-noir genre is the heightened sexual appeal and steamy content.

Popular movies such as Body Heat, Night Moves, and The Big Easy are just a few neo-noirs that successfully convey human desires and sexual temptations without overshadowing the core of the plot. While a majority of neo-noirs depict a certain level of smoldering seduction and sultry heat, there is a selection of titles including American Gigolo, The Last Seduction, and The Postman Always Rings Twice that are considered to be the sexiest and steamiest noir films to date.

10 'Bound' (1996)

Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

When Violet (Jennifer Tilly) and Corky (Gina Gershon) cross paths for the first time, it's immediately love at first with sparks and all. Unfortunately, Corky is dating a violent gangster, Caesar (Joe Pantoliano), but despite Corky's status, the two begin a steamy affair that eventually leads them to plotting a way to escape from Caesar along with two million dollars of the mob's money.

Lilly and Lana Wachowski made their directorial debut with the erotic neo-noir thriller, Bound, which overflows with gripping violence and intense passion, saturating the silver screen with sexual tension. Tilly and Gershon are pure heat together, delivering exceptional performances that earned them immense praise from critics. Even though it was initially met with mixed reviews, Bound is a bold testament to the neo-noir genre and an all-out steamfest.

9 'Body Double' (1984)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Jake Scully (Craig Wasson) is a down-on-his-luck actor who lands a job house-sitting at his friend's home in the Hollywood Hills. While peering through a telescope in the house one night, Scully spots an attractive blonde next door and becomes enamored with her. When he witnesses her murder, he soon finds himself on a quest into the adult entertainment industry with the help of an actress (Melanie Griffith) as his guide.

Brian De Palma's 1984 neo-noir film, Body Double, is one of the director's most thrilling films and a fitting homage to classic noirs such as Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window and Vertigo, set against the wicked underworld of Los Angeles and features a heavy touch of lust and voyeurism. Upon the film's initial release, Body Double was a commercial flop, but many commended the film's visually alluring sense of style and various Hitchcockian themes, as well as the overall cast's performances. Film critic, Roger Ebert, was highly impressed with Body Double and gave it three out of four stars, noting it as an exhilarating example of filmmaking in the tradition of Hitchcock.

8 'The Hot Spot' (1990)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

Don Johnson stars in The Hot Spot as an elusive drifter, Harry Madox, who decides to settle in a small town in Texas where he takes a job at a used car dealership. Once acquainted with his new surroundings, Madox soon finds himself juggling two affairs, one with his boss' wife, Dolly (Virginia Madsen), and the other with a strikingly beautiful accountant, Gloria (Jennifer Connelly). Unbeknownst to the townspeople, Madox has been secretly plotting to rob a local bank, but he soon runs into trouble regarding his double affair that he failed to think through.

The Hot Spot is a romantic neo-noir thriller based on the 1953 novel Hell Hath No Fury written by Charles Williams, who also co-wrote the film's screenplay. While it may not be an Oscar-worthy film, The Hot Spot still earned generally positive reviews from critics, many praising the director, Dennis Hopper, for his rough and tough direction. The Hot Spot follows a classic turbulent love triangle that has an appealing combination of crime and lust that will satisfy any audience.

7 'The Last Seduction' (1994)

Directed by John Dahl

Image via October Films

Bridget Gregory (Linda Florentino) is a telemarketer who wants to escape her marriage but, for financial reasons, she can't afford a divorce. She decides to convince her husband (Bill Pullman) to sell cocaine and once he makes enough money, she takes off to Chicago with the profits. There, she meets an insurance salesman, Mike Swale (Peter Berg), who secures her a job, but Swale begins to regret his decision after Gregory not only tries to recruit him in a scam, but also bump off her husband.

The Last Seduction is a riveting erotic neo-noir film that is considered by many to be a cult classic in the film genre. The character of Bridget Gregory is also credited as one of the most iconic femme fatales of all time, ranking next to notable noir names such as Double Indemnity's Phyllis Dietrichson and Out of the Past's Kathie Moffat. Florentino gives a showstopping performance that is both sinister and sexy, effortlessly fogging up the big screen with her sheer sultry presence and unapologetic ambition.

6 'The Big Easy' (1986)

Directed by Jim McBride