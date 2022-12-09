It's common for Christmas films to feature carols old and new, but it's an extra treat when they include some epic choreography. Whether it's Broadway, ballroom, or bogus dad moves, if you're looking to start the next festive TikTok challenge this holiday season, there are plenty of Christmasy dance numbers to choose from.

RELATED: Must-Read Books Your Favorite Holiday Movies Are Based On

From a classic cartoon's signature moves to black-and-white ballroom to Ryan Reynolds' song-and-dance debut, Christmas movies have included lovable characters breaking out into dance for decades, and only some are worthy of showing up on your For You Page.

Prime Minister's Dance - "Jump (For My Love)"

'Love, Actually' (2003)

Love, Actually is the 2003 Christmas classic that follows several intertwined stories all themed around love, and for leading man Hugh Grant, he got to star in the film's unforgettable dance number as his fan-favorite character of the Prime Minister.

When a radio DJ dedicates "Jump (For My Love)" by The Pointer Sisters to him as he takes off his jacket and tie in his bedroom, the Prime Minister decides to unwind by dancing all throughout his house with some of the lamest moves that have already turned into a dance craze on the internet.

Phil And Judy's Dance - "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing"

'White Christmas' (1954)

White Christmas follows four friends on a musical journey to help their World War II commander during a financial crisis and stars notable names Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the 1954 film's memorable numbers.

While the movie's titular number may be the most remembered, it's the song and dance between Kaye's Phil and Vera-Ellen's Judy that has the best choreography. As Kaye sings "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing," the two take part in a beautiful ballroom number that includes partner and solo steps and even involves a zipline.

The Concluding Number - "Do A Little Good"

'Spirited' (2022)

Image via AppleTV+

The latest from Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds is a musical adaption of A Christmas Carol. Spirited is full of Easter eggs, catchy songs and memorable dance sequences. But one number in Spirited stands out from the rest for its exceptional choreography.

Before the film's reprise, the movie has a concluding moment to the song "Do A Little Good," featuring the starring characters and dozens of background dancers as they dance down a snowy New York City street with stomps, claps, pogo sticks and a Broadway-esque dance style led by Ferrell and Reynolds.

The Talent Show - "Jingle Bell Rock"

'Mean Girls' (2004)

Mean Girls may not be considered a Christmas film, but it does include one of the best-known holiday-themed scenes when the four girls take part in the school talent show and perform a dance routine to the song "Jingle Bell Rock."

RELATED: Best High School Mean Girls in Movies

Dressed in their risqué Santa outfits, Cady, Regina, Karen and Gretchen wow everyone with their dance until their boom box is accidentally knocked from the stage, silencing their song and forcing Lindsay Lohan's Cady to get the crowd to sing along so they can finish their simple but unforgettable dance.

Buddy's Dance - "Whoomp! (There It Is)"

'Elf' (2003)

A film about one of Santa's elves who learns he's actually human and must go on a Christmas journey to find his real father, Elf not only features some iconic Christmas quotes and an epic duet, but a dance scene that had every viewer's jaw on the floor.

Before he was singing and dancing in Spirited, Will Ferrell was dancing in the mail room as Buddy the Elf, where he - and his look-alike stand in - proved what a talented dancer Buddy is with some epic moves on a tabletop to the song "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by Tag Team.

The Bar Dance - "Beast Of Burden"

'Fred Claus' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

When the troublemaking brother of Santa Claus shows up at the North Pole, Christmas winds up in jeopardy in the 2007 comedy Fred Claus, which features a hilarious dance number between Vince Vaughn's Fred and John Michael Higgins' elf character named Willie.

Fred offers to teach Willie some moves in order to help him impress his crush and the two wind up in a ballroom hold despite their height difference and swaying and spinning to "Beast of Burden" by The Rolling Stones before Willie spins into a wooden table, landing right in front of his crush.

Kat And Sam's Dance - "Can't Help Myself"

'Love At The Christmas Table' (2012)

Love at the Christmas Table is a 2012 Lifetime Christmas romcom starring Danica McKellar and Dustin Milligan as Kat and Sam, childhood best friends whose Christmas tradition of spending every Christmas Eve dinner at the kids' table starts to turn into something more.

RELATED: Most Anticipated 2022 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

When Sam decides it's time to try and win over Kat on Christmas Eve, "Can't Help Myself" by Terrie and the Carlas plays on the record player as he offers Kat his hand and the two dance their way out the door in a romantic partner dance.

'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' (1970)

Image via ABC

The 1970 stop-motion film Santa Claus Is Coming To Town has been a Christmas tradition for families for decades, telling the story of how a man named Kris Kringle became the holiday icon known as Santa Claus using nostalgic song and dance numbers.

When Kris must help the Winter Warlock become a better person, he assures him that changing from bad to good is as easy as taking your first step and begins putting one foot in front of the other as he sings the memorable song of the same name.

The Peanuts' Signature Moves - "Linus And Lucy"

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' (1965)

A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a holiday must-watch for decades and follows The Peanuts' Christmas play and Charlie Brown's attempt at picking out the perfect tree. But the special also includes a dance sequence to what's become the franchise's theme song.

As Schroeder plays the song titled "Linus and Lucy," the whole gang break out into their respective dance moves, with Linus and Sally doing a little jig while two lesser-known Peanuts do the signature move that consists of hopping from one foot to the other and sometimes looking side-to-side.

George And Mary's Charleston - "Charleston"

'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)

Long before Danny Zuko and Cha Cha hit the high school dance floor in Grease, George was whisking Mary onto the dance floor in It's A Wonderful Life's iconic dance scene.

It's the moment George and Mary meet that they share a slow dance that turns into an epic Charleston showdown among everyone in the room The two share some impressive moves as the floor, unbeknownst to the couple, splits open to reveal a pool that they eventually dance right into during one of the movie's most memorable scenes.

NEXT: Christmas Movies That Should Have Been Standalone Films