Not all directors are clear about what their favorite movies are, of the ones they've made. It's something that some filmmakers like to comment on, or at least hint at, while others remain tightlipped about which of their works they favor. It's fair enough, because directors put a great deal of themselves into their films, and they should have the right to keep their personal preferences to themselves, if they wish.

Other directors have answered the question directly, or at least spoken about their films in a way that makes it clear what film of theirs they are most fond of. Oftentimes, their personal favorite passion project will clash with what the film critics and/or the film-watching public would consider to be their best movie. To highlight this, here are 10 directors whose personal views towards the films they've made differ from the general consensus, particularly when it comes to which movie is their best.

Orson Welles - 'Chimes at Midnight' (1965)

Without a doubt, Orson Welles' most famous and beloved movie is 1941's Citizen Kane. After all, this classic film that shows the rise and fall of Charles Foster Kane - a smart, cunning, and arrogant newspaper mogul who brings about his own downfall - is often held up as one of the greatest of all time.

Welles himself didn't view it as his best movie, though. His personal favorite was Chimes at Midnight, which was made almost a quarter of a century after Citizen Kane, and condenses scenes from numerous Shakespeare plays into one movie. It's certainly less well-known, but has received more attention in the decades since its release, and is even included in the prestigious Criterion Collection.

Michael Cimino - 'Heaven's Gate' (1980)

Michael Cimino was a director who rose in Hollywood seemingly out of nowhere, only to face a downfall just a couple of years later. He established himself as a powerhouse director with the Oscar-winning Vietnam War film The Deer Hunter in 1978, and then received anything but acclaim for his epic Western Heaven's Gate, released only two years later.

While Cimino was a reclusive filmmaker who didn't divulge much, it's hard to imagine he didn't care for Heaven's Gate. After all, his intense passion for the project was one reason for Heaven's Gate's notoriously turbulent production. And if he did view it as his greatest work, that's understandable. It's truly not as bad as its reputation suggests, with modern-day viewers taking to it more than viewers and critics did back in 1980.

Alfred Hitchcock - 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

There are numerous films that are considered among Alfred Hitchcock's very best works. Not surprisingly, most of these critically acclaimed ones are also among his most popular, with such titles including Psycho, Vertigo, Rear Window, North By Northwest, and The Birds.

However, Hitchcock himself was very open about the fact that he believed his best movie was actually the underrated 1943 suspense thriller Shadow of a Doubt. It's a well-made film about a mysterious man who shows up in his old hometown for potentially sinister reasons, and in classic Hitchcock fashion, builds slowly to an exciting climax.

Sam Peckinpah - 'The Ballad of Cable Hogue' (1970)

When it comes to Sam Peckinpah, most fans of his would likely point to The Wild Bunch as his greatest film. It's one of the most beloved Westerns of all time, after all, and pushed the genre forward whilst also providing a dark, violent farewell to the more traditional Western of the 1950s/1960s.

However, Peckinpah's personal favorite was the lesser-known The Ballad of Cable Hogue, which was released just a year after The Wild Bunch but failed to make the same impression on audiences. It's a good film, though, and doesn't deserve to be overlooked, feeling like a deconstruction of the classic Western while also being partially a comedy, which makes it stand out from Peckinpah's other movies.

Monty Python - 'Life of Brian' (1979)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail might well always be the most popular movie from the legendary British comedy group. After all, it's jammed full of iconic scenes, has endlessly quotable dialogue, and even for those who don't feel it's their "best," many would agree it might well be their most consistently laugh-out-loud funny.

It's their follow-up film, Life of Brian, however, that's arguably the better movie. It's a more focused film with a consistent storyline, and its satire and themes are more pointed, biting, and memorable. The members of Monty Python put a great deal of work into it - both during its production and after, when they faced backlash for some of the film's scenes - making it their best (and personal favorite) film, even if it's "only" their second-most popular.

Stanley Kubrick - 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Taking a notoriously long time to make - and ultimately being Stanley Kubrick's final film - Eyes Wide Shut is well-regarded, but certainly not most people's pick for Kubrick's best film. Viewers and critics are more likely to single out 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining, or A Clockwork Orange as his best movie over this dark, mysterious thriller about relationships and emotional isolation.

Kubrick himself hasn't always been consistent with what he feels is his best movie, but did suggest on at least one occasion that Eyes Wide Shut was the one he was most proud of. It's a somewhat unusual pick, but given he spent most of the 1990s developing and then completing the film, maybe it was the one he ultimately held closest to his heart.

Woody Allen - 'Match Point' (2005)

Woody Allen has so many movies out there that it's hard to point to one and declare it the most well-liked. There are certainly more than a few nominees, though, with Annie Hall (a Best Picture winner) being right up there. Similarly, Manhattan and Hannah and Her Sisters are also critically acclaimed and favored by many.

Allen, on the other hand, seems to favor his more recent films over his classics, to the point where it might surprise some to learn that one of his 21st-century films is his favorite. That film is Match Point, and it's also a unique film from the director for being something of a drama/thriller, instead of his usual comedy/drama. Most would agree it's one of his better efforts, but it's less likely for anyone other than Allen to consider it his best.

Ishiro Honda - 'Matango' (1963)

It's a no-brainer for most fans of Ishiro Honda that his best movie is the original Godzilla from 1954. It's one of the very best in the entire series, and introduced the world to one of the most classic movie monsters of all time. Honda himself went on to direct a number of other Godzilla sequels, too, with those often being well-received.

His favorite movie he directed, however, isn't actually a Godzilla film at all - it's a more obscure horror movie made about a decade later called Matango. Like the original Godzilla, it's also a horror movie, but instead of a giant radioactive lizard, the threat here is mushroom people. It's a good deal more unsettling than its US title - Attack of the Mushroom People- makes it sound.

David Lean - 'Summertime' (1955)

David Lean was one of the most famous directors of epics in Hollywood history. He helmed huge films that are still widely loved to this day, most notably The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957), Lawrence of Arabia (1962), and Doctor Zhivago (1965).

His favorite film was a smaller, more intimate movie, though, called Summertime. It details the romance between a middle-aged secretary and a man she meets while vacationing in Venice, and features a stellar lead performance from the great Katherine Hepburn. It's very different from the sorts of large-scale movies Lean was well-known for making, but no less worthy of being watched because of this.

Quentin Tarantino - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

When it comes to Quentin Tarantino's personal favorite movie, he's said quite clearly that it's his most recent: 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's one of his most relaxed movies, and one where you can really feel the passion behind the camera, given how openly it's a love letter to late 1960s Hollywood and the films it made.

That could surprise some fans, who might otherwise consider something like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, or Inglourious Basterdsto be his best film. It's not too dramatic an example of viewer vs creator dissonance, though, as most people seemed to enjoy Once Upon a Time in Hollywood... just maybe not to the same extent that Tarantino himself enjoyed it.

