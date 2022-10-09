Growing up surrounded by the movie industry can spur an appetite for filmmaking. Some of Hollywood's elite have honed their craft by picking up best practices from their parents. Entertainment titans like David Lynch passed on his movie-making magic to his daughter, and she brought Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to life.

It's common for children to follow in their parent's footsteps when choosing a career, but there's added pressure when the career path is motion pictures. The degree of difficulty is increased when a child is fighting pressure cast by the parent's shadow. Successful Hollywood heirs have taken on the challenge and shined while trailing in their parent's shadow.

Mario Van Peebles

Melvin Van Peebles created inroads in the blaxploitation genre and shattered glass ceilings for black filmmakers. His work as an independent film director made him a tough act to follow, but his son Mario Van Peebles accepted the baton. Melvin's most notable movie, Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song was a family affair and featured Melvin and Mario in acting roles.

Mario honored his father's 1971 classic and directed the 2003 biographical drama Baadasssss!. The film is a love letter to his father and chronicles the troubles Melvin faced getting his projected filmed and distributed. Mario literally walked a mile in his father's shoes as he portrayed a younger version of his dad in the picture.

Max Landis

Max Landis is the successor to the famous costume director Deborah Nadoolman Landis and renown comedy director John Landis. By shadowing his parents at a young age, Max got a cheat sheet on how to wield a successful career in Hollywood.

Max was cast in John Landis' Blue Brothers 2000, The Stupids and Burke & Hare. At age 18, Max sold his first script after partnering with his father to pen an episode of Deer Woman. Since then, Max has found his footing in genres that were John's old stomping grounds. The pair have had success in directing music videos. John Landis sat in the director's chair for Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and Max sat behind the camera for Ariana Grande's "One Last Time". Lastly, it was announced that Max is set to direct a remake of his father's 1981 horror comedy An American Werewolf in London.

Spike Lee

Spike Lee keeps it all in the family and has frequently collaborated with relatives during productions. Spike's siblings Joie, David and Cinque were cast in his movies and Spike also partnered with his father William James Edward Lee III during his early works.

Spike and Bill studied the arts at Morehouse College in Atlanta and along with their alma mater, the two also share credits on the same films. Spike followed his father's lead when Bill composed original music for the first four Spike Lee Joints. The jazz influence in She's Gotta Have It, School Daze, Do The Right Thing and Mo' Better Blues are a product of the father and son duo.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Tinsel-town is a rite of passage for the Howard household which includes sibling actors Bryce Dallas and Paige, their grandparents Rance and Jean, their uncle Clint, and finally, their Oscar-winning father, Ron Howard.

Bryce's first four acting roles were as an extra in her father's movies. When it comes to directing, Bryce has mirrored her father's footsteps. Ron Howard was enlisted to reshoot 70% of Solo: A Star Wars Story midway through production. Like father, like daughter, Bryce attached herself to a Star Wars property and has directed two episodes of The Mandalorian and one episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Jennifer Lynch

Academy Award-winning director David Lynch is known for his mind-bending visuals. His daughter, Jennifer Lynch, has patterned her profession after her father and directs disturbing, provocative content.

Jennifer's tutelage in film began on her dad's first movie, Eraserhead, where she had a brief role that was left on the cutting room floor. She developed a passion for working behind the scenes as a production assistant on David's Blue Velvet. Her father's claim to fame has been his crime and investigation stories in projects like Twin Peaks and Lost Highway. Jennifer takes a page out of his book and directs artful and dramatic takes on crime and murder. Her past projects include directing six episodes of American Horror Stories and four episodes of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Sofia and Roman Coppola

Sofia and Roman Coppola come from a family littered with filmmakers. The siblings are the niece and nephew of Talia Shire, first cousins to actors Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman, and the offspring of documentary filmmaker Eleanor Coppola and famed director Francis Ford Coppola.

Francis took his children under his wing, giving them opportunities to flex their movie-making chops in his pictures. Sofia's acting career began with seven roles in her father's films. Francis took home three Oscars for his writing on Patton, The Godfather, and The Godfather II. The Coppola kids followed their father's scriptwriting roadmap and Sofia won an Oscar for writing Lost in Translation and Roman was recognized by the Academy with a nomination for his pen in Moonrise Kingdom.

David Washington

Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington is one of the most decorated actors to grace the silver screen. His shoes seem too big to fill and this was probably the reason his son, John David Washington, initially sidestepped acting for a career in the NFL. Eventually, John David left the grid iron and returned to his family roots.

Although Denzel arranged small acting roles for his son in Malcolm X and Devil in a Blue Dress, his wife claims "everybody saw it, but [Denzel]". After turning his back on football, John David co-produced The Book of Eliwith his dad. Following the 2010 experience, John David stepped in front of the camera to demonstrate his apple landed next to the tree.

Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner is a member of one of the leading families in American comedy. His father Carl Reiner blazed a trail that included 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and an induction into the Television Hall of Fame. The father and son combo are familiar faces on the silver screen, but television is where they exert their dominance.

Along with their appearance, their careers are spitting images of one another. Both have received Primetime Emmy Awards for their work in Caesar's Hour and All in the Family respectively. Carl produced the iconic Dick Van Dyke Show and his son emulated his television contributions when he co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment which produced the hit TV-series Seinfeld.

Jake, Luke and Jordan Scott

Directing is a birthright for three of Ridley Scott's children. Jake, Luke, Jordan Scott, their father, and their uncle Tony Scott have gained notoriety directing Hollywood pictures. Ridley and Tony Scott capitalized on the family trade and founded the production company Ridley Scott Associates.

All of Ridley Scott's children have directed projects for the family's production company. The siblings have gotten a chance to see their father's work up close. Luke was the second unit director for Ridley on Exodus: Gods and Kings and The Martian. Jordan had a small role in her father's film White Squall and also did stunt work in his 1985 film Legend. Sir Ridley Scott helped lay the foundation for the Alien franchise and his sons have been able to carry on his legacy. Jake was a conceptual Artist on Alien 3 and Luke followed his father's footsteps and sat in the director's chair for Alien: Covenant.

Jason Reitman

Ivan Reitman was a prominent comedy director and producer whose credits include 80s and 90s pop culture classics like Stripes, Ghostbusters, Animal House and Space Jam. His son Jason Reitman grew up on the sets of Ivan's early projects and was able to learn the entertainment trade at an early age.

Five of Jason's acting roles were in his father's films, but he eventually decided to track his dad's footsteps and get behind the camera. Jason was a production assistant for his father on Kindergarten Cop. He was able to parlay this experience into a successful career as a director. Ivan is most known for his involvement in the Ghostbusters franchise. When it was time to reboot the franchise in 2021, the producer Ivan Reitman passed the torch to his son to direct Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

