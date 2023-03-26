Moviemakers dodged attention by using a pseudonym to throw audiences off their scent. The stealthy technique is used by blacklisted workers, embarrassed filmmakers who disown their motion pictures, or modest creators who want to avoid their names flooding the opening credits.

The production team behind 1992’s The Nutt House was so ashamed of the project that three of the screenplay writers and three of the story writers used fake names to mask their identities. Filmmakers who used aliases on movies helped them avoid union violations or aid them in keeping shameful credits off their filmography.

10 Paul Verhoeven

The science fiction action films of Paul Verhoeven are held with high regards. The filmmaker is responsible for movies like RoboCop, Total Recall and Starship Troopers. With a resume full of critically acclaimed pictures, it’s no surprise the director substituted his real name for the TV edited version of Showgirls.

Verhoeven’s work on Showgirls earned him two Golden Raspberry Awards for Worst Picture and Worst Director. The proud director attended the ceremony to receive the award, however, when the television version of the erotic comedy-drama was heavily edited, Paul disowned the cut and credited the alias Jan Jensen instead.

9 Director’s Guild of America

The Alan Smithee alias was conceived by the Director’s Guild of America to accommodate members who wished to disown embarrassing projects. The infamous pseudonym has shielded filmmakers since 1968.

Alan Smithee is the hardest working alias in show business and has been credited as a director 138 times, 44 times as an actor, 32 times as a writer, 21 times as a cinematographer, and 17 times as a producer and editor. Michael Mann, Sam Raimi and David Lynch are some of the most decorated directors that have leaned on the moniker.

8 Walter Hill

Three heads are better than one. A trio of directors were needed to stitch together the final production for 2000’s science fiction action film Supernova. The box office bomb includes the fingerprints of uncredited directors Jack Sholder and Francis Ford Coppola, and the alias Thomas Lee was used by Walter Hill.

Walter Hill quit the project after frustration with MGM and the film’s budget. Directors Sholder and Coppola were brought in to attempt to salvage the production. By then, Hill had already invested a great deal of sweat equity into the film. Hill disowned the motion picture by crediting the fake name Thomas Lee as the director.

7 Dalton Trumbo

The screenwriter Dalton Trumbo has authored many award-winning scripts. Unfortunately, some of his most celebrated achievements were penned by the fake name he was forced to used after being blacklisted.

Trumbo was part of “The Hollywood Ten”, a group of filmmakers shunned by tinseltown because of ties to the Communist Party. Following the 1947 ban, Trumbo credited the “front writer” Ian McLellan Hunter for his work on 1953’s Roman Holiday and won an Oscar. In addition, Dalton won another Academy Award for 1957’s The Brave One, this time, under the pseudonym Robert Rich.

6 John Hughes

John Hughes used a fake name when he penned some of his scripts. The alias helped the inactive filmmaker keep a low profile during his retirement.

Hughes employed the alias Edmond Dantès after writing the scripts for Beethoven, Maid in Manhattan and Drillbit Taylor. The pseudonym was inspired by the main character from the novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

5 David O. Russell

The five-time Academy Award nominated David O. Russell has been successful in aligning himself with critically acclaimed content. The filmmaker has been equally effective in erasing his name from roles and projects by crediting his work under the pseudonym Stephen Grenne.

While shepherding a Jake Gyllenhaal led romantic comedy, the production company Capitol Films went through a bankruptcy that resulted in a name change for the movie and the director. Russell quit and disowned Accidental Love by forfeiting the director’s credit to the fake name Stephen Grenne. The director also used the alias for his cameo appearances in Three Kings and Adaptation.

4 Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh has been attached to popular projects like the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, Erin Brockovich and Magic Mike. The Academy Award-winning director has also been covertly linked to other Hollywood projects while hiding behind aliases.

Strict Writer’s Guild guidelines prevented Soderbergh from citing his name as a cinematographer on Traffic so the filmmaker employed a loophole. He used his father’s name, Peter Andrew, as a pseudonym for the cinematography. The director was credited under his mother’s name, Mary Ann Bernard, for his editing in 2002’s Solaris. In addition, the director borrowed the protagonist character’s name from Brazil so the alias Sam Lowry was used in 2004’s Criminal and 1995’s The Underneath.

3 Charlie Kaufman

The Academy Award-winning writer Charlie Kaufman has multiple Oscar nominations linked to his name and one nomination tied to his pseudonym. Kaufman has shied away from credit and used two aliases for past works.

In his 2005 play Anomalisa, Kauffman credited his directing and writing under the pseudonym Francis Fregoli. For the meta comedy Adaptation, Charlie’s fictional twin brother from the movie, Donald Kaufman, shares a writing credit with him for the film. Both Charlie and his fake twin brother received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

2 Coen Brothers

Joel Daniel Coen and Ethan Jesse Coen make up the filmmaking duo known as the Coen brothers. The two siblings work in tandem by sharing their credits evenly among each other. They split the difference by incorporating aliases.

The brothers have used the fake names Roderick Jaynes and Reginald Jaynes for editing credits on various projects. Roderick Jaynes is the most successful of the pseudonyms after garnering two Oscar nominations for his editing work on Fargo and No Country for Old Men.

1 Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi became a household name after directing the Spider-Man trilogy. Fame wasn’t ranked too high on the director’s list as he shunned stardom by using pseudonyms on four different occasions.

The directed honored his mother by using her name, Celia Abrams, for his writing gig on Easy Wheels. Raimi, along with his brother Ivan Raimi, Bruce Campbell and Scott Spiegel dodged criticism for their work on the critically panned The Nutt House by using the fake name Alan Smithee Jr. for their contributions. Lastly, Sam Raimi was credited as R.O.C. Sandstorm for his work on Man With The Screaming Brain and his editing on Army of Darkness.

