It takes vision, determination and raw talent to become a truly masterful movie director. Names like Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan and Ridley Scott are legendary in Hollywood, and have brought us some of the most memorable and acclaimed films of all time. Some would argue they have even changed the landscape of filmmaking, almost becoming their own genre.

With every great director comes a great body of work, and naturally there are films that are more celebrated than others. Psycho, Lost In Translation and Do The Right Thing are all masterpieces in their own right, but there are many films from Hollywood heavyweights that are buried under the headliners and don’t get as much attention. Despite this, these films are just as good, if not even better than their more iconic counterparts.

‘The King of Comedy’ (1982) Dir. Martin Scorsese

When you hear the names Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, you may think of classics such as Goodfellas, Taxi Driver or Raging Bull. However, the director-actor pair’s best collaboration might just be 1982’s The King of Comedy.

It stars De Niro as Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring comedian who desires spotlight and success, and kidnaps talk show host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis) in order to achieve this. The film is the perfect balance of dark comedy and drama, and served as a huge inspiration for 2019’s Joker, which is produced by Scorsese.

‘Detroit’ (2017) Dir. Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow is a huge deal in Hollywood, being the first woman to ever win Best Director at the Oscars in 2009 for her film The Hurt Locker, which also won best picture. Despite her success over the years, her most recent film, Detroit, truly didn’t get the love it deserved.

The film is a dramatic retelling of the 1967 Detroit riots, which was the result of a racially charged police raid that ended with the death of three black men. It features John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Will Poulter in his most despicable role yet.

‘Memento’ (2000) Dir. Christopher Nolan

Memento, one of Christopher Nolan’s earliest films, may seem like an odd choice to classify as ‘underrated’. If you’re a film buff, odds are you’ve seen it. However, when we talk about Nolan’s work, films like The Dark Knight, Inception or Interstellar are the first to be mentioned.

Though Memento may not have the grand scope or budget of those films, it remains Nolan’s most intelligent and structurally brilliant film. A man with short-term memory loss makes for the perfect unreliable narrator, as well as the perfect tool for the film to remain one step ahead of its audience.

‘Frankenweenie’ (2012) Dir. Tim Burton

Stop-motion animation and Tim Burton are practically synonymous, with the eccentric director often exploring the medium, and producing one of the most beloved films of its kind - The Nightmare Before Christmas. Another one of Burton’s stop-motion gems is 2012’s Frankenweenie.

The black-and-white flick isn’t as appreciated as Burton’s other stop-motion directorial effort Corpse Bride, but deserves just as much praise. It’s a creepy yet heartwarming take on the Frankenstein story, with young Victor (Charlie Tahan) bringing his beloved dog back to life through science. It’s got an abundance of charm and weirdly wonderful character design.

‘Rebecca’ (1940) Dir. Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense himself, may perhaps be the most influential director of all time. Many after him have tried to recreate the tension and mystery in cinema he is so well known for, but have unsurprisingly failed. There’s no one who does it quite like he did.

Rebecca is one of Hitchcock’s earliest hits, yet many people don’t even know he directed it. The thriller is based on a novel and follows a woman who is haunted by the presence of her aristocratic husband’s deceased ex-wife. It’s a stunning piece of film-noir, with all the unease you know and love from the director.

‘On the Rocks’ (2020) Dir. Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola is a director with range, helming meditative dramas like Somewhere as well as lavish period pieces like Marie Antoinette. Coppola’s most recent film, On the Rocks, is a prime example of the director’s subdued yet sharp approach to her craft.

The film is a simple dramedy following Laura (Rashida Jones), a mother who reconnects with her larger than life father (Bill Murray) after she suspects her husband of cheating. Jones and Murray make for a delightful pair, and the film is a soothing and endearing New York adventure.

‘Da 5 Bloods’ (2020) Dir. Spike Lee

Spike Lee has cemented himself as a fearless and vital voice in filmmaking, often shining a light on social issues relating to race. From the groundbreaking Do The Right Thing to biopic Malcolm X, he’s covered plenty of important ground.

Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods is another powerful outing from Lee, which follows four African-American vets who return to Vietnam to seek the remains of their fallen leader and a lost fortune. It’s a thematically rich film that explores PTSD and the Vietnam War from the black experience, and also features Chadwick Boseman in one of his final performances.

‘The Last Duel’ (2021) Dir. Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott knows how to create a historical epic, that’s for sure. 2021’s The Last Duel had all the ingredients to be the next Gladiator, but due to poor marketing and a COVID-impacted cinema landscape, it unfortunately fell under the radar for a lot of audiences.

The film tells the true story of the duel between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) after Jean’s wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques of rape. The narrative tells three different versions of the same events - the truth according to Jean, Jacques and finally Marguerite.

‘Panic Room’ (2002)

David Fincher is arguably at his best when tackling psychological and crime thrillers. Flicks like Se7en, Fight Club and Zodiac are always at the top of audience’s lists when discussions about the genre come up. However, 2002’s Panic Room deserves just as much acclaim.

The film follows a divorced woman (Jodie Foster) and her diabetic daughter (Kristen Stewart), who hide out in their new home’s panic room when three men break in looking for money. It’s a tight and clever ride that makes use of its single location and production design to elevate tension.

‘Yesterday’ (2019) Dir. Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle has become one of the most successful English directors of the last twenty years, with hits ranging from Slumdog Millionaire to 28 Days Later. A filmmaker usually met with critical acclaim, his most recent film Yesterday divided critics upon release.

This response is questionable, considering the film is an unabashed crowd-pleaser and celebration of The Beatles. When aspiring musician Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) becomes the only person to remember who the legendary English group are, he reminds us how powerful their music is by using his talent to bring it back into the world.

