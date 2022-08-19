The Criterion Collection is a video distribution company that is known for publishing its own version of various indie and arthouse films under its label. Criterion has a great reputation behind them as they provide very high-quality releases of films, with lovely custom art and tons of special behind-the-scenes features. They have amassed a large fan base in the almost 40 years in which they've operated, with fans still excited to this day to see what new titles they plan to release.

RELATED:Why Netflix Movies Are Still Worth Owning on Blu-ray

Although releasing many classics and old-cinema films, the company does do a great job at releasing notable, underrated, and great films from recent years, some of these titles include The Power of the Dog, Parasite, and Sound of Metal. Criterion hand-picks special films and doesn't release every single movie ever. They tend to stray away from big blockbusters and focus on the art of filmmaking. They obviously can't get their hands on every single film, however, there is a number from recent years that would make great additions to the collection.

'Call Me By Your Name (2017)'

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Despite its controversies, Call Me By Your Name is one of the best gay romance stories showcased in any film. It follows the relationship that develops between an Italo-French teenager named Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and an older adult American man named Oliver (Armie Hammer), who is a graduate student who acts as a temporary research assistant for Elio's father (Michael Stuhlbarg).

Any movie from Luca Guadagnino would be a perfect pick to enter the collection. His films have such a great blend of serenity and magnificence and Call Me By Your Name is no exception. The film is a visual and tonal delight and is a piece of filmmaking that any enjoyer of the Criterion Collection will adore if for some reason they haven't seen it already.

'Compartment Nom.6 (2021)'

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Compartment Nom.6 is a simple, yet effective story about two strangers that have to share a cramped compartment on a train, whilst heading to the same destination. It's a Scandanavian film from Finland that shares a similar aesthetic to recent Criterion addition The Worst Person in the World, as the films are from neighboring countries, and focus on a young woman trying to find their place in the world.

The setting, writing, and performances are amazing and manage to create such a compelling piece about these characters. They feel so genuine and are very relatable and joyous to watch. It tells such a profound story that really captures the human experience.

RELATED: 8 Indie Films To Anticipate This Coming Fall

'The Favourite (2018)'

Some of Yorgos Lanthimos earlier films such as Dogtooth feel like they would be perfect additions to the collection, but out of his more recent films, The Favourite is the best bet. The film is set in the early 18th-century royalty and follows the rivalry between two cousins who compete with one another to become the Queen's (Olivia Colman) court favorite.

The film is a hilarious period piece and black comedy that has a ton of fun dialogue and some phenomenal performances, especially from Colman who won an Oscar for her role. The film is interesting as it is kind of a parody of real people and events. However, the film added some artistic liberties to fill in the blank spaces, which made for a highly entertaining dark-royal comedy.

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)'

Image via Netflix

Charlie Kaufman is an absolute mastermind when it comes to surreal storytelling, and I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a prime example of it. This film is a psychological thriller about a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who goes on a trip with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to visit his parents for the first time. However, the film comes with a lot of interpretation and discovering your own understanding of its themes and symbolism.

Kaufman's only addition to the collection is with Being John Malkovitch, which is a Spike Jonze-directed film that Kaufman wrote. Another reason why it should be added is that the film has not had a physical release yet, such as Blu-ray or DVD. If criterion had to release it, many fans could finally have a stylized physical copy of the film.

RELATED: Confusing in a Cool Way: All Movies Written by Charlie Kaufman, Ranked

'Invisible Life (2019)'

Invisible Life tells the story of two close sisters living in 1950s Brazil, who get separated from one another for a long time. The film has some great themes and comments of the lifestyle of woman during this time-frame and their struggles whilst suffering repression and prejudice.

It's a great film that provides a great sense of commentary on the relationships of families and the independency of woman during the 1950s. On a visual and audio level the film is stunning and has some very impressive cinematography and sound design. It's a truly atmospheric and sensory experience that definitely deserves a Criterion release.

'Isle of Dogs (2018)'

Isle of Dogs takes place in a fictional futuristic Japanese city, where Mayor Kobayashi (Kunichi Nomura) has enforced a law to banish all dogs off the coast to an island made of trash due to the spread of the canine flu. The film follows Chief (Bryan Cranston) and his pack of charismatic hounds who help reunite a young boy (Koyu Rankin) with his lost dog named Spots (Liev Schreiber).

Isle of Dogs would make a great addition as it would expand the roster of Anderson films as well as add another animated film, which the collection is severely lacking in. Out of the 1000+ criterion releases, only 2 are animated films, Fantastic Mr. Fox and Fantastic Planet; so it would be great to see animation get some more love in the future.

RELATED: Wes Anderson Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

'Museo (2018)'

Image via TIFF

Museo is a criminally underrated film from Mexico about two men who plan a heist to steal a number of priceless artifacts from a museum. However, it doesn't play out like a typical heist film, it's unique, and is still something most audiences will probably love.

Each new scene is presented in its own unique style and very much adds to the exciting tone the film has to offer. Currently, the film is only available to watch on YouTube Premium, however, not many people know about it. The film desperately needs a spot in the Criterion Collection in order to become more well-known and reach the audience it truly deserves.

'Some Kind of Heaven (2020)'

Some Kind of Heaven is a documentary about the world's largest retirement community, known as The Villages, Florida. The film acts as an interview of four of the communities residents who strive to find happiness whilst approaching the end of their lives. The film is a highly fascinating look into gated communities and the experiences of people from an older generation.

The film is a highly impressive directorial debut from Lance Oppenheimer. In terms of style, this is by far one of the best looking and creatively shot documentaries ever made. It feels like a film that would belong right at home in the Criterion Collection, and would be a great addition to their documentary roster.

RELATED: 9 Unique Documentaries You've Probably Never Seen

'Spencer (2021)'

Image Via Neon

Spencer is a beautiful film telling a twisted fable of real events. The film is a biopic about Princess Diana, starring Kristen Stewart as the fabled royal. It's a film that tells the story of Diana's short visit to the Sandringham Estate over the Christmas weekend of 1991, but manages to recount experiences she lived through her whole life, such as her negative state of mind under the royal system and her desire for liberation from tradition and royal tropes.

The Criterion Collection is known for its creative posters and art, and some current posters for Spencer feel like Criterion versions in themselves. Spencer is a remarkable film that really deserves getting the Criterion prestige due to its amazing filmmaking and ability to comment on the life of a real person through a poignant and personal lens.

'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection (2019)'

This Is Not a Burial It's, It's a Resurrection is a very visually and spiritually powerful film about a small mountainous village that will soon be destroyed and converted into a dam. The film follows an 80-year-old widow who battles through trying to stop this procedure as she wishes to buried on her homeland when her inevitable death arrives.

One admirable thing about the Criterion Collection is that they release tons of films from across the globe, and it's a great way to expose more people to foreign cinema. This Is Not a Burial It's, It's a Resurrection would be a great pick as it is a very underrated film that needs more exposure. It would also make way for a film from Lesotho to join the collection, and bring some light to African cinema.

KEEP READING: 5 Essential Blu-rays if You’re Looking for Film School in a Box