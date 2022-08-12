Films about growing up and being a teenager are a dime a dozen, with coming-of-age flicks being some of the most universally loved and popular genres ever to exist. These films help to portray the trials and tribulations of this transformative time in one's life, with a heavy dose of nostalgia and warmth emulating within these films that show the unique feelings for this specific time in life.

However, nothing can compare to the real thing; reality is always stranger than fiction, with people probably relating to a film's weird side characters more than the perfectly polished protagonist that is usually depicted. Some movies embrace all the weirdness of one of the most tumultuous times in life, guaranteed to bring back memories that many would rather forget.

'Eighth Grade' (2018)

There has to be some universal understanding that middle school is one of the hardest times in one's life, and Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade shows in perfect detail all the pitfalls of the most awkward phase of life. The film follows the main character Kayla (Elsie Fisher), a young 13-year-old girl in (you guessed it) eighth grade who struggles with social anxiety and making connections with her peers. The film also strongly emphasizes the internet and how it has affected young people today, in both positive and negative ways, adding a nuanced take on the social landscape of teenagers today.

The film accurately depicts the modern anxieties facing teenagers today, filled with off-beat humor and some of the most realistic portrayals of middle school life ever seen in cinema history. It approaches Kayla's struggles with empathy and kindness, helping to bring back one's memories of being this age. It's a great film and can make anyone reminisce about their middle school experiences.

'Welcome to the Dollhouse' (1995)

This '90s dark-comedy coming-of-age film helped launch the career of Heather Matarazzo, who stars as the main protagonist, a young girl named Dawn Wiener who is incredibly shy and unpopular both at school and home. No one seems to understand Dawn, not even her own parents. The film uses these factors to establish a biting commentary on teenage angst and middle-class suburban life through the lens of mid-1990s sensibilities.

Welcome to the Dollhouse doesn't shy away from offensive material, emphasizing the bleak side of growing up alongside American culture. It's hilarious but brutal, outlandish but painfully realistic, with some scenes being downright heartbreaking. It's not the kind of coming-of-age film that one might be used to, but it still portrays how difficult growing up can really be.

'Dope' (2015)

Filled with great performances by the three main leads played by Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, and Kiersey Clemons, Dope follows three geeky high school friends who are quickly thrust into the fast-paced and dangerous world of drug dealing. It's hilarious without compromising on the reality and danger of the situations the young friends find themselves in. It is a unique portrayal of the teenage experience brimming with electric characters and features a pretty killer soundtrack.

The film's heart stems from the chemistry and relationship between the three friends, with their shared love and obsession with '90s hip-hop culture helping to form their strong bond and being one of the most endearing traits they all share. Dope is charming, lively, and insightful, offering a thoughtful depiction of racial identity, cultural expectations, friendship, and the importance of being true to yourself.

'Ghost World' (2001)

Adapted by the graphic novel of the same name and starring a young Scarlett Johansson, this 2001 dark comedy follows two outsider friends who recently graduated from high school and begin navigating their lives despite having no plans for their future apart from moving in together. The two best friends, Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Johansson), hold a deeply cynical view of the world, which slowly begins to unravel as Enid begins the desire to discover who she is.

The film never loses its sense of humor even in the light of dark themes and incredibly sad moments in the film, encapsulating the full spectrum of youth angst without romanticizing or ridiculing the characters' struggles. It is effortlessly cool and quirky, showing how the shift and changes in friendships are an inevitable but heartbreaking part of life but that one should never lose sight of oneself.

'The Half of It' (2020)

Smart, tender, and unique are a few words to help describe the coming-of-age film, The Half of It, which follows 17-year-old Ellie Chau (Leah Lewis) as she struggles with making friends due to the social isolation resulting from being the only girl of Asian descent in her small town and whose only social interactions stemming from her side-job with writing essays and homework for her classmates. She then begins a slow but incredibly sweet friendship with football player Paul (Daniel Diemer) when she begins to write letters on his behalf for his crush Aster (Alexxis Lemire), who also happens to be her secret crush as well.

It is almost unbearably cute with each character having exceptional chemistry with each other, especially with the unique friendship of Paul and Ellie, with the story focusing on the importance of self-love and acceptance, which is bound to tug at your heartstrings. The Half of It offers a unique story about the struggles of being a child of an immigrant in a secluded town, with enough heart to satiate anyone who watches it.

