It's okay for there to be disagreements over what year in film history is objectively the best. In fact, maybe trying to argue such a thing objectively is fruitless. There's often going to be a bias for individuals to favor certain years because of things like nostalgia or other personal reasons.

All that being said, though, you have to acknowledge that 1994, as a year, is up there with the best in the history of cinema. It was a time when so many great directors were putting out some of their best work, and there were plenty of films that tried to do something new or artistic whilst also being accessible and crowd-pleasing. It's such a great year that in the following 10 films, you won't even find 1994's Best Picture winner, Forrest Gump, which is "merely" an honorable mention (other honorable mentions would include Speed, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Three Colors: Red, and Léon: The Professional, to name a few). Because yes, 1994 really was that good.

'The Shawshank Redemption'

The Shawshank Redemption has to be included in any discussion about 1994's best movies (or the best movies of the 1990s as a whole, for that matter). It stands as the highest-rated movie on IMDb, being a widely beloved film about friendship, survival, perseverance, and hope.

Taking place in a prison - and being about longing for freedom outside its walls - it also counts as one of the best prison break films of all time. It's got something for everyone, with its entertainment value and emotional, character-driven story making it a movie that's just about impossible to dislike.

'The Lion King'

The Lion King is about as perfect as an animated film can get. It's great for kids and remains entertaining and compelling for adults, with a genuinely great story (partially inspired by Hamlet, though obviously a bit more family-friendly) about a young lion banished from his homeland before coming of age and returning to save it from his evil, conniving uncle.

With resonant themes and a great message, iconic characters, a perfect mix of humor and surprisingly hard-hitting emotion, beautifully colorful animation, and memorable music, The Lion King endures as a classic. It's not just one of 1994's best family movies - it's one of the best family movies of all time.

'Once Were Warriors'

Once Were Warriors is a hard-hitting and excellently acted New Zealand drama about a Maori family dealing with the hardships of life, and a patriarch who is often violent and abusive. It's not an easy watch, but it is absorbing.

It's very well-known in its country of origin but doesn't have the same reputation internationally. It deserves more love and attention though because as far as these sorts of uncompromising family dramas go, it's one of the best. It sheds light on domestic violence and volatile family dynamics in a way that most films would rather shy away from, which is one of the things that makes it both a difficult and unforgettable watch.

'Pulp Fiction'



What can be said about Pulp Fiction that hasn't already been said? It's one of the best - maybe even the best - movie by famed director, Quentin Tarantino, and the way it chops up and blends three crime-related stories playing out in Los Angeles still feels unique, almost 30 years later.

It's got dancing, biblical quotes, over-the-top violence, drug overdoses, hilariously vulgar dialogue, and an incredible cast, all somehow combined with surprising messages about forgiveness and redemption. Years of hyperbole have been thrown the film's way, and it still lives up to expectations. It's absolutely one of 1994's cinematic high points.

'Eat Drink Man Woman'



One of Ang Lee's earliest films - and one that helped get him more international recognition - Eat Drink Man Woman is a film about a father and his three daughters, their family dynamic, and their relationships.

It's an emotionally resonant blend of comedy, romance, and drama, with expertly written characters and fantastic acting from the whole cast. It also contains many scenes of amazing-looking food, which is guaranteed to increase any viewer's appetite. Considering the strength and versatility of Lee's filmography overall, to call Eat Drink Man Woman one of his best films is strong praise, but it certainly deserves it.

'Ed Wood'

Ed Wood tells the story of infamous filmmaker Ed Wood, who was known for making a series of interesting yet poorly made B-movies in the 1950s. Ed Wood uses black and white to help convey the look and feel of the sorts of films the real Ed Wood made, making for a visually distinct and often very funny biopic.

Ed Wood was unfortunately overlooked at the time of its release (maybe because it had so many great movies that year to compete with!), but it has since become recognized and appreciated as a cult film. It's undoubtedly one of Tim Burton's best films, and also stands out among more average biopics that present a famous figure's life story in a blander, less entertaining manner.

'The Crow'

The Crow is a unique revenge film about a man who comes back from the dead to avenge his wife's (and his own) brutal murder at the hands of a vicious criminal gang. With its simple premise and characters, maybe some would call it style over substance, but who really cares when the style is so good?

With its visuals and an amazing soundtrack, The Crow does scream 90s, but in a good way. The fact it seems so much like a product of its time adds to its charm, rather than detracts from it. It also contains a great central performance from the late Brandon Lee, who unfortunately died on-set during production because of a prop gun malfunctioning, with the actor's passing casting an immense shadow over an already haunting film about violence, death, and grief.

'Hoop Dreams'

Hoop Dreams is far from the only great documentary from 1994 (the excellent and offbeat Crumb also came out that year), but it's probably the year's best. Shot over five years and spanning almost three hours, the film follows two African-American teenagers who long to one day play basketball in the NBA.

Thanks to its focus on individuals, it feels immensely personal, but given its length and the amount of time covered, it also feels quite epic by documentary standards. It's a long and rewarding watch that's about far more than just basketball, as it also uses its core story to explore racial and societal issues. It's a great watch, regardless of how much you may like or dislike sports documentaries.

'Clerks'

Kevin Smith's first feature film (and still his best) perfectly captures Generation X angst in its story about surviving a terrible job while not knowing what (if anything) lies ahead in one's future.

Of course, that doesn't mean Clerks will only be relevant for people who were in their 20s during the 1990s, as the scenarios and feelings it depicts will be relevant to anyone who is (or has been) young. Thankfully, despite the bleak black and white photography and some miserable main characters, it does also provide a great deal of comedy, with some hilariously vulgar dialogue and a good deal of absurd situations. It certainly feels like an independent movie made in the early to mid-1990s, but in the best way possible.

'Chungking Express'

One of those films that's hard to describe when it comes to what it's "about", Wong Kar-wai's masterpiece is more of an experience and a film that deals with the struggles of love and wanting to be loved over any concrete narrative. After all, Chungking Express seems to become bored with its initial premise and switches halfway through to another similar story, yet with different characters.

The feeling while watching it is the most important thing, and Chungking Express is a dazzling film to look at and absorb. It has a unique tone, great soundtrack, and intoxicating visuals, and makes for an unconventional and amazing modern classic released in one of film history's best-ever years.