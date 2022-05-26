Ah, movies - the perfect way to unwind from the stress of reality and enjoy some popcorn… well, at least that’s the case for some. Shock factor is a well-distributed technique used in filmmaking to force reactions out of audience members, but some films dumfound with scenes that are a tad too much, causing viewers to react to what they were forced to watch, over what they chose to see.

Some films are an acquired taste, and some just require an iron stomach for all things real, grotesque, and controversial. Such films, like The Passion Of The Christ or Swiss Army Man, triggered an uproar, awkward silences, and even cinema walk-outs due to taboo scenes that break boundaries, exploit the vilest parts of humanity, and make audience members violently ill. Fair warning ahead, the films listed below probably aren’t suitable for a snack-filled movie night with your parents.

The Passion Of The Christ (2004)

Arguably the most renowned biblical film, Mel Gibson’s The Passion Of The Christ embeds the most important theological event in Christianity with intense, intimate brutality that shocked viewers to the core. The film follows Jesus’ (Jim Caviezel) last hours as he demonstrates divinity and sacrifice when Judas (Luca Lionello) betrays him to the Roman Empire, leading to his gory torment and eventual crucifixion.

Whipped skin, blood trickling, and the ghastly sight of nails hammered into the hands and feet of Jesus - the film does not avert from violence. Its centrality in the Christian religious event of death and resurrection makes it harrowing and meaningful in the teaching of Jesus, and for non-religious viewers, it is a bloodbath film of suffering. Instead of spiritually uplifting, The Passion Of The Christ left viewers distressed at the violent depictions of the New Testament.

Freaks (1932)

Freaks is an American horror drama made in 1932, which caused great controversy, and even had to be censored for its grotesque views and alleged exploitation of disabled people. The film follows money-hungry trapeze artist Cleopatra (Olga Baclanova) and her plan to seduce the wealthy circus performer Hans (Harry Earls) - a man with dwarfism. When the other members of the circus find out about Cleopatra’s plan, they work together to create the ultimate revenge. Hans, Frieda (Daisy Earles), Half-boy (Johnny Eck), the Siamese twins (Daisy and Violet Hilton), and Schlitzie (as himself) all had physical disabilities that allowed them to act in the film, which at the time upset viewers.

Although unsuccessful during its release, upon further analysis into the cultural context of the time, Freaks was hailed as a discerning film that humanizes those who are often dehumanized in society for the way they look. It was this re-evaluation of the film, that made it labeled as a cult classic, with important commentary on the treatment of disabled people, class issues, and the Great Depression.

The Exorcist (1973)

Regarded as one of the scariest films of all time despite being made in 1973, The Exorcist utilized film techniques that terrified audience members - so much so that a study was conducted for a psychological journal, citing that the film caused a phenomenon known as cinematic neurosis.

The film is loosely based on a true story, depicting Regan (Linda Blair), a twelve-year-old girl who behaves abnormally after playing with a Ouija board, to the point where doctors cannot help. Her mother (Ellen Burstyn) orders priests Father Karras (Jason Miller) and Father Merrin (Max Von Sydow) to orchestrate an exorcism to rid Regan of her illness. The terrifying sense of realism in the film chilled audiences when first released, and continues to do so now. The Exorcist has been preserved in the National Film Registry for its cultural, historic, and aesthetic significance in the film industry, and is the horror film audiences must see.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Infamous director Quintin Tarantino’s first film left viewers speechless and uncomfortable with its foul language and spine-chilling violent scenes. The 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs depicts the events before and after a diamond heist, with the eight members of the gang turning on each other in suspicion of deception.

The grim scenes of violence sparked outrage, most notably at a screening at the Sitges Film festival, where 15 people walked out, including famous horror film creators Rick Baker and Wes Craven.

The Painted Bird (2019)

Described as a “three-hour tour of hell”, the Interslavic speaking film The Painted Bird is a war drama film that delves into extreme violence. Set somewhere in Eastern Europe during World War II, a young orphan boy (Petr Kotlár) traverses through hostile villages in search of a place to stay.

He encounters many along the way, who hinder rather than help, leading to some brutal scenes that received equal amounts of praise and criticism. The 2019 Venice Film Festival did not receive the film well, where half of the auditorium exited before the film concluded. The Painted Bird encapsulates the worst of humanity through historically one of the darkest times in history and is a savagely symbolic film that never shies away from its subject.

Swiss Army Man (2016)

The absurdist comedy Swiss Army Man had audiences talking, and not just about a former Harry Potter star’s acting skills. The film follows Hank Thompson (Paul Dano), a man stranded on an island on the brink of suicide until he sees a corpse washed up on the beach. The corpse ends up being able to talk, to which viewers are introduced to a child-like Manny (Daniel Radcliffe), who Hank must teach to live again.

A creative and unique friendship film, Swiss Army Man produced a storyline yet to be seen - a body that serves as a jet-ski amongst other objects. Profound, the film prompted walk-outs when it first premiered for Sundance, disgusting viewers with grotesque images.

Antichrist (2009)

Antichrist is an experimental psychological horror film, made in 2009, and shunned for its beyond graphic content. Transgressions rule the plot, where unnamed characters known as He (Willem Dafoe) and She (Charlotte Gainsbourg) descend into madness following the death of their child (Storm Acheche Sahlstrøm), leading to scenes filled with sex, violence, and sadomasochism.

Believing that all women are evil, She subjects He to constant torture, which is ensured also by the harsh forest they stay in. When showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, Antichrist elicited gasps of disbelief and boos, being deemed as an unwatchable, unnecessary film.

127 Hours (2010)

A survival drama based on a true story, 127 Hours is the more tame film on the list, for instead of approaching taboo subjects, it focuses on survival amidst danger, where the main character must rely on their own will. 127 Hours tells the story of Aron Ralston (James Franco), a mountaineer, who travels to a national park in Utah without telling anyone.

Heading through a slot canyon, a boulder comes loose, and he falls, causing him to be trapped where no one can hear or see him. Viewers felt physically ill, and some even fainted at the harrowing sight of Aron hacking at his own arm in an attempt to stay alive.

