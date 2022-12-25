It's easy to take modern cell phones and all the conveniences that come with them for granted. Phone calls can be made in an instant, useful information can be found whenever you have an internet connection, and they can serve as ways to track where you're going, thanks to GPS. Many younger people might not even remember a time without such conveniences, demonstrating that cell phones are well and truly part of our everyday lives.

RELATED: Chris Evans Explains Why He Misses his iPhone 6S, Just Like We Do

Of course, life wasn't always this way, and that can be seen when watching movies that are 20+ years old or set 20+ years ago. Numerous movie plots wouldn't play out the way they do if the characters had access to modern cell phones, including the 10 movies below. Cell phones may not fix everything the characters below have to deal with, but they'd certainly go a fair way to making the movies in question significantly shorter.

'Spirited Away' (2001)

Image via Ghibli Studios

Perhaps the most famous (and best) Japanese animated film of all time, Spirited Away has captured the imaginations and hearts of just about everyone who's experienced it. Its plot centers on a family who get lost while driving through the countryside and stumble into a fantasy realm that transforms the parents into pigs, forcing the protagonist, a young girl named Chihiro, to fend for herself in a strange, surreal world.

If the family had been using the sorts of reliable GPS apps we're used to nowadays, there's less of a chance they would have gotten lost in the first place, and thereby may have avoided the trip into an otherworldly realm altogether. It'd be a shame, because then we wouldn't have one of the best animated fantasy films of all time... though at least it would have saved a good deal of stress for Chihiro.

'Turning Red' (2022)

Turning Red may have been released in 2022, but it was explicitly set in Ontario in 2002. As such, the characters do have access to some technology, but certainly not the kind of smartphones that have drastically changed life in the 2010s and 2020s, compared to much of the 2000s.

There's a good chance events in the film would have reached a more premature conclusion, should the characters have had access to social media. Mei and her friends all hide the fact that she's using her ability to turn into a panda to earn money for an upcoming concert from Mei's mother, and they get away with it because other kids aren't able to easily upload videos or photos online. Mei's mother likely would've found out about things earlier had cell phones in 2002 enabled the sorts of social media we have today.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's crazy to think that one of the most perfectly plotted and paced action movies of all time wouldn't work if set in modern times. This is because Die Hard's premise requires its characters to be confined to one location to work as well as it does, with the hero, John McClane, being largely cut off from the outside world, and forced to take down a group of terrorists on his own.

RELATED: Over-The-Top Non-Death Scenes In Movies We Almost Couldn't Watch

Sure, maybe some technically savvy terrorists could prevent cell phones from working inside the Nakatomi Plaza, but it wouldn't be as simple as cutting off the landline phones, as done in the movie. They'd also need to prevent all mobile network access to the internet, because otherwise, those trapped inside could well have alerted outside authorities far earlier than they did in the 1988 classic.

'The Lion King' (1994)

Forget about the pointless and stupidly expensive 2019 remake; 1994's The Lion King is where it's at. It's a musical, family-friendly version of Hamlet, telling the story of an exiled young lion who comes of age in the wilderness before returning to his kingdom, and reclaiming the throne for his evil uncle.

It's a story that relies on failures of communication to happen, but if you suspended your disbelief and imagine that animals could use cell phones, it's likely that a great deal of conflict would have been undermined or avoided. Simba's disappearance, Scar easily killing his brother and making it look like an accident, Simba being unable to reach anyone for years... GPS or the ability to talk over long distances would undeniably affect all of that.

'National Lampoon's Vacation' (1983)

For anyone who's ever experienced a family vacation go disastrously wrong, National Lampoon's Vacation might hit a little close to home. Clark Griswold's one of the most flawed fathers in film history, and leads his hapless family on a terrible road trip where they face mishap after mishap.

The most notable disaster that befalls the Griswold is at the movie's end, when they finally reach the Walley World theme park, only to suddenly find out it's closed. With the ability to check information online along the way, they may well have found out the trip was a bust much earlier, perhaps leading to disappointment and some mild sadness, rather than the angry outburst that actually happens.

'Gremlins' (1984)

Numerous things have to go wrong in Gremlins before the titular creatures wreak havoc in a small American town on Christmas Eve. Several rules must be followed when caring for a mogwai, otherwise there's a risk of it multiplying, and its offspring mutating into far more violent and dangerous gremlins.

Nowadays, alarm clocks have largely been replaced by cell phones. They're a more reliable, often easier way to tell the time, and given the gremlins can ruin the protagonist's alarm clock by chewing through the wire, he ends up feeding them when he shouldn't. Had he a cell phone to tell the time, perhaps such an error wouldn't have been made, and the town could've been spared.

'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Not only is The Blair Witch Project one of the most famous horror movies of the 1990s, but it also screams "90s" louder than most films of that decade. It's a classic found footage horror movie about a group of young people getting lost in the woods while making a documentary, and features plenty of 1990s fashion and technology.

RELATED: Films Audiences Actually Thought Were Real

Of course, this extends to the main characters not having modern-day cell phones, which ensures they get lost quicker, and are unable to contact help. Due to coverage, cell phones don't guarantee a safe exit from a forest that one gets lost in, but they'd definitely help increase a person's chance of survival.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Brad and Janet stumble across a strange castle early on in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Their car's broken down, it's raining, and they're not sure if they have any other options but to seek shelter there. What awaits them inside shocks and changes them permanently, as they witness wild musical numbers, a sinister alien plot, a Frankenstein's Monster-type creation, and even cannibalism.

Yet Brad and Janet would have remained blissfully unaware of the surprises inside the castle had they owned a cell phone. It would have been relatively simple to call for roadside assistance, or even get an Uber to take them from their car to a nearby motel, where they'd stay overnight, and wait until morning to worry about the car.

'Home Alone' (1990)

The plot of the beloved family classic Home Alone is a well-known one. A large family goes on vacation, but realizes too late that they've forgotten one of their children, Kevin. This leads to Kevin needing to fend for himself at home, and fighting off two burglars who target the house.

In the movie, a storm damages the house's landline, but it's unlikely that cell phone coverage would be disrupted so easily. Kevin could have called someone, his family may have been able to contact him quicker, or they could have contacted a friend to look after Kevin until the family returned.

'William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Like many tragic stories, Romeo + Juliet relies on miscommunication to bring about great misfortune. Towards the film's end, a letter is sent to Romeo explaining that Juliet has faked her death, but it doesn't reach him in time. He believes the death to be real, and takes his own life in grief. Juliet then does the same; for real this time.

If the two had a more instantaneous way to communicate, the tragic ending to their story would have been avoided. Texts and phone calls travel faster than letters, after all, which could have made all the difference.

NEXT: Meet the Breakout Stars of 'The Black Phone,' Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw