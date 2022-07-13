Gaspar Noé's most recent film, Vortex (2021), tells the story of an elderly couple who suffer from deteriorating mental and physical health due to their old age. The film is a personal story to the director but was also made to connect with many people, as many can relate to the unfortunate circumstances that the film explores.

Vortex explores significant themes, including the inevitably of aging and its complications: the film conveys these themes in a truly captivating yet heartbreaking way. If you like movies that explore bleak subject matter or want more of Noé's style, then there are films out there for you.

'Climax' (2018)

If you went into Vortex blind, with no other knowledge of Noé's previous work, Climax is an excellent place to start as it might be his best film. It tells the story of a group of dancers celebrating the success of their final rehearsal. However, when their punch gets spiked, they all collectively start suffering from a nightmarish drug trip.

The film is coated with Noé's signature style, in that case means the film is very challenging, anxiety-inducing, and disturbing. It creates an intentionally uncomfortable experience that might make you feel on edge for numerous days.

'Amour' (2012)

Like Vortex, Amour tells the story of Anne (Emmanuelle Riva) and Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant), a retired elderly couple who were previously music teachers. One day Anne suffers from a stroke that paralyzes the right side of her body and limits her movement abilities.

In many ways, Vortex feels like Noe's interpretation of this film, as they consist of very similar scenarios and themes. Both films follow an elderly couple and their experiences of the harsh realities and troubles because of their old age. Amour is also an excellent commentary on how people perceive death, and considering the current 80-year-old age of director Michael Haneke, the story told within the film feels like it's very close and personal to him.

'The Father' (2020)

The Father is another film about aging, except it concentrates more on the themes of dementia. The film is based on a stage play by Florian Zeller, who also directs. It follows Anne (Olivia Colman), who attempts to take care of her father, Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), who lives with dementia. The film is presented in this trippy nightmare-like state, which is a very clever choice considering the effects of the condition.

Both Colman and Hopkins give excellent performances that make their characters feel so genuine. You truly feel for the emotions the characters are experiencing, and it aids in the heartbreaking reality the film conveys.

'Conversations with Other Women' (2005)

Conversations with Other Women tells the story of two former lovers who reunite at a wedding. When they both start to sense a mutual attraction to one another, they find privacy in a hotel room and reminisce on their past decisions.

The primary aspect that this film shares with Vortex is the use of its visual style. Both films are presented in a split-screen format showcasing footage from two cameras throughout the film. This style is achieved very well within Conversations with Other Women as it has a great thematic purpose focusing on the two different characters. If you liked the visual aesthetic of Vortex, then this film is defiantly worth checking out despite not being that similar in terms of its story.

'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Writer/Director Charlie Kaufman's highly impressive directorial debut Synecdoche, New York tells the story of a theater director (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who starts to lose his sense of reality as he spends a tremendous amount of effort working towards his extremely elaborate stage production.

While this is another film that comments on the inevitability of aging, it goes way farther and beyond and tells a more metaphorical story than the other films listed. Synecdoche, New York is a retrospective of life itself and comments on how everyone has limited time and how it should be cherished. It's a bleak film yet conveys many important messages about how people experience their lives.

