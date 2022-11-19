During this time of changing leaves, Thanksgiving prep and gearing up for football season, another November celebration cannot be forgotten: Native American Heritage Month. It was on August 3, 1990 that President George H. W. Bush declared November as the month to recognize American Indian heritage.

To celebrate this month of Native American acknowledgment, plenty of streaming platforms have a wide range of films, documentaries and TV shows that delve into the culture, traditions, and important figures of the heritage.

*Warning: this article discusses films with subject matter related to sexual abuse.

'Geronimo: An American Legend'

Starring A Love Song's Wes Studi as the titular character, Geronimo: An American Legend is a 1993 historical Western that follows the Apache Indians as they're forced onto a reservation to work as corn farmers. After a rebellion is formed by Geronimo, U.S. Cavalry soldiers are enlisted to hunt him and his men down.

Featuring Matt Damon in one of his earliest roles as Lt. Britton Davis, the Academy Award nominee is available on Netflix,Apple TV,Prime Video andYoutube.

'Barking Water'

Barking Water is an outstanding indie film by Sterlin Harjo that takes viewers on a road trip between an ill, elderly man and his former lover as they set off to the Seminole nation in Oklahoma in order for the man to visit friends old and new and make amends with his family members.

Named Best Drama at the American Indian Film Festival in 2009, this film streams on Youtube, Apple TV and Prime Video.

'Te Ata'

Based on the true story of Mary Thompson Fisher, Te Ata tells the story of a young, Native American woman who navigates cultural barriers in order to live out her Broadway dreams and eventually become one of the greatest Native American performers of all time.

This film about the woman known as Te Ata is available to stream on Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video and Youtube.

'Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World'

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World is a 2017 documentary that highlights Indigenous musicians who impacted rock music in both the United States and Canada. The film profiles notable musicians like Buffy Sainte-Marie and Jimi Hendrix, while rock legends like Marky Ramone, Steven Tyler and several others provide commentary.

This News and Documentary Emmy Award nominee made its PBS debut in 2019, and is available to stream on Netflix and Apple TV.

'Smoke Signals'

Image via ShadowCatcher Entertainment

The 1998 dramedy Smoke Signals is based on a short story by Sherman Alexie and follows frenemies Thomas and Victor, who have differing opinions of Victor's father, Arnold, until they must set out on a journey together to retrieve Arnold's ashes.

With over a dozen awards and animations under its belt, the first film to have a fully Native American cast and crew can be found on several streaming services including Paramount+.

'Rhymes For Young Ghouls'

Rhymes for Young Ghouls is an indie drama that depicts the history of abuse of the First Nations people by government agents. Miꞌkmaq girl Aila against the agent who held her in a residential school known for physical and sexual abuse.

An award-winner across film festivals, Rhymes for Young Ghoulsis free to watch on Tubi, and can be streamed on Apple TV, Youtube and Prime Video.

'Basketball Or Nothing'

Netflix is known for some great sports documentaries, and in 2019 they debuted the docuseries Basketball Or Nothing. This sports-themed reality show follows a high school basketball team in Arizona's Navajo Nation as they set out to win a state championship and show their pride.

While it only aired one season, all six episodes are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

'Reservation Dogs'

Image via Hulu

Reservation Dogs is a teen dramedy series celebrated for its entirely Indigenous team of writers, directors and cast of characters. Following a group of four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma, the group endures crime, theft and a turf war on their way to what seems like a whole new world: California.

Available to stream exclusively on FX on Hulu,Reservation Dogs has a third season on the way after receiving a slew of award nominations and wins, including two Independent Spirit Awards.

'Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible'

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible is an ESPN documentary that takes place at a boxing gym on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana and follows real-life girls and women as they train in self-defense after the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women continues to grow within their community.

The Sports Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Short Sports Documentary first premiered on ESPN on December 1, 2020 and is available to watch on ESPN+.

'Powwow Highway'

This classic can be hard to come by, but when it appears, it's a must-watch. Powwow Highway is a 1989 comedy-drama that follows two Northern Cheyenne men - one a spiritual seeker and one a realist - who embark on a hilarious but life-changing road trip to bail out one of their sisters.

Known for influencing Native American films that came after it - including Smoke Signals and Barking Water - the Sundance Film Festival award winner is available to stream on the lesser-known streaming service The Criterion Channel.

