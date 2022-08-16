Endings aren't always the easiest thing in the world to nail. Given that the final scene in a film will be the freshest in a viewer's mind as they exit a theater (or switch their TV/laptop off at home), it's best to make sure you build up to something great. A great ending is always a necessary ingredient for a great movie.

But then certain movie endings go one step further by saving the best they have to offer for the end of the film. Some films qualify for this, yet that's not to say they're lesser films before they end. They're all great movies, but they are made better by the power of their endings and are the film equivalent of going out with a bang.

This list contains spoilers for the films discussed.

'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

With the help of a powerful Ennio Morricone score and a moving montage that serves as a tribute to love, movies, and a love of movies all in one, Cinema Paradiso's ending is one for the ages.

It sees a successful but lonely middle-aged filmmaker return to his hometown, only to see how much it's changed, including how his beloved childhood cinema is to be demolished. The projectionist who worked there and served as a father figure for the film's protagonist as a boy, however, leaves him with a series of film clips that have a tremendous impact on him. He watches these film clips in Cinema Paradiso's final scene, causing a bittersweet flood of memories to return while reminding him of the love and passion he feels for the films that touched him and meant so much to him (and, by extension, the audience).

'Whiplash' (2014)

Whiplash sees a fierce and emotionally taxing battle between a determined young drummer (Andrew) and a tyrannical perfectionist of a bandleader (Fletcher) play out for much of its runtime. For the first 90 minutes, the story's suspense, dread, and surprisingly high-stakes atmosphere never lets up.

And then it gets to the final 10-minute sequence, and things go up a whole other level. Fletcher seems to make amends with Andrew, only to pull one final trick on the young drummer that could see him humiliated on stage in front of numerous high-ranking musicians, effectively ending his dream of being a professional drummer. Andrew then goes against Fletcher and tries to take control of the band from him, leading to an intense and stomach-churning battle of a finale that plays out without words, just music. Its effect is hypnotic and borderline panic-inducing.

'Casablanca' (1942)

Casablanca is a romance set during WW2, focusing on Rick and Elsa, two people who shared a brief but passionate affair before fate drove them apart. They reunite in Casablanca by chance; Rick, bitter and heartbroken, and Elsa regretful while still harboring some feelings for Rick... though she also has a new partner, and he's a very important leader in the Czech resistance.

It all boils down to an ending where Rick chooses not to escape Casablanca with Elsa and insists she leaves with her new partner. They part on sad yet mutual terms, and as Rick famously puts it, they'll "always have Paris." Rick also seems to get a new lease on life from his decision, ensuring that even if their love was not meant to be, their parting was likely for the best and the greater good.

'La La Land' (2016)

La La Land is a film about picking your passions and the fact you can't ever give yourself 100% to everything in life. That's the central tension between the two lead characters in the film. They may care deeply for each other, but by the film's end, they each reveal they're more passionate about the creative fields they want to break into her an actress, and him a jazz musician.

Some years after they part and find success, they happen to lock eyes in a crowded place. What follows is a beautifully scored and visually extravagant fantasy sequence that shows what their lives together may have looked like had they chosen each other. But by the end, it's revealed to be just that; a fantasy. They each hold their heads high and acknowledge what could have been while steadfastly accepting what is, and that's where we, as viewers, leave them.

'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

For a three-hour movie, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly has a delightfully simple premise. There are three guys in the desert. They form some very uneasy alliances while looking for a secret stash of gold. In the film's climax, they find it and have a three-way standoff/shootout to decide who gets to keep it.

It's not so much what happens but how it happens, that makes the final 20 minutes of this film so incredible. From the discovery of the cemetery to the buildup to the standoff to the surprisingly tense and humorous final scene - plus all the incredible music - it's cinematic gold all the way.

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is a rare comic movie where the heroes lose. After over two hours spent fighting Thanos, the Mad God - aided by all the Infinity Stones - proves too strong for Earth's strongest and best, and his wish of killing off half the universe's population is granted.

Those final scenes of seeing half the heroes turn to dust are striking and unexpectedly devastating. The effects of the infamous "snap" may be reversed in Avengers: Endgame. Still, it doesn't diminish the hopelessness and despair present at the end of Infinity War, and it's what makes the mammoth film one of the best (if not the best) in the MCU so far.

'Harakiri' (1962)

Harakiri is a slow-burn samurai film about a man recounting a story of misfortune and despair involving his family and the unfortunate events that claimed their lives. As his story nears its end, it becomes apparent that he's out for revenge against the people he's been talking to.

The flashbacks, therefore, all build expertly to that violent, vengeful finale. Harakiri's protagonist — played by Tatsuya Nakadai — is never in a position to win his desperate one-man war, but he intends to go down fighting, doing as much damage as he can to the corrupt samurai clan he's sworn to destroy. It's a brutal, bloody final scene for the film to go out on and helped ensure Harakiri's status as a classic of Japanese cinema.

'All That Jazz' (1979)

An incredible and semi-autobiographical film by/about director Bob Fosse, All That Jazz is, essentially, about a man who works himself to death, thanks to his multiple jobs, heavy drug use, and non-stop lifestyle.

Death does come to Fosse's protagonist in the film, just as it did to the director, some eight years after its release. He goes out in a colorful, extravagant musical number... but it's the abrupt cut from the music and visuals to the deathly silent, haunting final shot of a body bag being zipped up that will stick in the minds of most viewers.

'City Lights' (1931)

Charlie Chaplin always did a fantastic job at ending his films, and City Lights might be the best ending of them all, as well as being one of his very best films. The film essentially sees Chaplin's "The Tramp" character sacrificing all he has to help a blind flower girl undergo an operation to regain her sight.

The good news is that the operation works. The bad news is that the sacrifice leaves The Tramp destitute. The film ends with the flower girl laying her eyes on The Tramp for the first time, her exact thoughts uncertain; all we're left with is the bittersweet image of his nervous smile, looking delighted but ready to burst into tears at the same time. Words mightn't do it justice, but it's undoubtedly one of the best endings in silent film history.

