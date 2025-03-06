Modern-day treasure hunter Matt Paxton is about to turn the world of extreme decluttering upside down in Filthy Fortunes, premiering Sunday, March 9 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. In the series, Paxton and his intrepid team of experts are diving headfirst into America's most overstuffed and forgotten spaces, and in the process, uncovering potential goldmines hidden within layers of dust, debris, and decades-old junk. But as they say—one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. We love discovering a prize where we least expect it, and we hope our readers do too, so that's why we're thrilled to be working with Discovery Channel to bring our readers an exclusive first look at the new show.

In Collider’s exclusive first look at the Filthy Fortunes premiere, Paxton and his team are on the hunt for an unexpected jackpot — $60,000 worth of marbles. Yes, you read that right. Marbles. The sneak peek shows Paxton scouring some boxes that appear to have been left by an elderly woman for years on end, and yet, to the shock of everyone, it seems to be what could be a life-changing payday. Who knew marbles could be worth that kind of money?

It's that kind of high-risk and high-reward treasure hunt that makes Filthy Fortunes as compelling as it looks to be, with every episode bringing huge surprises and proving that the most valuable finds don’t always come in gold bars or rare paintings. Sometimes, they’re buried in the most unexpected places, if you know where to look.

Who's Involved in 'Filthy Fortunes'?

In Filthy Fortunes, Paxton is joined by expert appraiser Mike Kelleher and clean-out manager Kayland Brock, and together, they embark on high-stakes missions to transform hoards into hard cash. Along the way, they uncover incredible finds—from a John Wilkes Booth actor bill card to misprinted stamps, vintage toys, military memorabilia, and even a Mickey Mantle rookie card—all proving that valuable history can be buried in the unlikeliest of places.

Paxton, a familiar face to viewers from his time on Hoarders, has spent years navigating extreme clutter, but now, he’s on a new mission — to find the hidden fortunes buried within America’s most chaotic homes. And judging by the premiere’s chaotic marble hunt, viewers are in for a wild ride.

Filthy Fortunes premieres Sunday, March 9 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive looks at the show — and check out our sneak peek above.