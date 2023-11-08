The Big Picture Big Brother 25 finale is approaching, with Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane competing for the $750k cash prize and making history on the show.

Matt and Jag formed a strong alliance called "The Minutemen" while Bowie Jane joined them in "The Mafia," allowing them to make it to the final three together.

The final Head of Household competition consists of three parts, with physical, mental, and live question rounds determining the winner who will choose the other finalist and compete for the grand prize.

The Big Brother 25 finale will air on November 9. With only three houseguests remaining in the game, they have spent the last few days enduring one of the most important yet grueling competitions of the season. This final Head of Household competition is like no other competition these players have competed in this season.

Still competing for the $750k cash prize are Matt Klotz, Jag Bains and Bowie Jane Ball. The three players have all made history this season on the show. Matt is the first ever Deaf player to compete on Big Brother. In addition to being the first Sikh-Punjab contestant, Jag has broken the record for the most Power of Veto wins in one season. After securing the final Power of Veto of the season, Jag broke the previous record of six veto wins in one season. This former title was shared by Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina and season 24's Michael Bruner. Lastly, Bowie Jane is the first Australian to compete on the U.S. version of the hit reality show.

In the final weeks of the competition, Matt and Jag have been dominating the game. The two quickly became close friends upon moving into the famous house. Because of their new-found close friendship, Matt and Jag agreed on a final-two alliance which they named "The Minutemen." Together, the duo have worked to keep each other safe in the game while also making big threats out of the game. As the finale neared closer, Matt and Jag brought in Bowie Jane to work with them in the three-person alliance called "The Mafia." In doing so, the trio was able to secure enough consecutive wins to make it to the final three together.

Although Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane did succeed in making it to the end of the game together, it did not come easy. Following the second double eviction of the season, Matt secured his first Head of Household win. During his reign, he was forced to nominate Survivor legend Cirie Fields, whom he had been secretly working closely with outside his alliances. Despite promising her safety, Jag and Bowie Jane ultimately voted to evict Cirie over Felicia Cannon, causing Matt to break his promise to Cirie. The following week, Matt sat on the block for the first time all season next to Felicia. After Jag won the final Power of Veto of the season, he had the responsibility of placing the sole vote to evict. Jag went back and forth about the decision for days but ultimately decided to stay loyal to his Minutemen alliance despite the possibility of not being able to win next to Matt in the end.

The Final Head of Household Comp Is Played In Three Parts

via: CBS

Now that Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane have succeeded in making it to the final three together, they are spending their last few days in the house competing in the most important, and grueling, Big Brother competition of the season. This competition is played in three separate parts. Two of the three competitions take place prior to the live finale. Then, the final part, plays out live. The houseguest that wins the first round automatically advances to the live, third round. Then, the other two houseguests battle it out in the second round. The player that wins this round will get to compete against the winner from the first round in the final competition of the season on finale night.

When the two winners get to battle it out on finale night, everything is on the line. The ultimate winner of the three-part Head of Household competition secures their spot in the final-two. They are not only guaranteed at least second place and $75k, this houseguest also gets to decide which of the other two remaining players they want to sit next to in the final-two. The other houseguest will then become the final member of the jury. They, along with the rest of the Big Brother jury members, will cast their vote to decide which of the final two players is more deserving of the $750k grand prize.

The three competitions that make up the final Head of Household competition tend to look the same every season. First, the final three endure a solely physical competition. This competition typically requires the three houseguests to hang onto some type of rope while being dipped into a liquid, swung around, and banged into a wall. It can be physically grueling and go on for a few hours depending on the stamina and strength of the competitors. The winner then gets to relax for the next few days while the other two finalists compete in part two.

The second competition is typically mainly mental; however, it can be somewhat physical as well. This is when all of the studying they have been doing all season long will finally pay off. This competition typically requires the houseguests to recall the specific days on which events took place, the order of the evictions, which week(s) a certain houseguest won power etc. In seasons past, the houseguests that compete in the second round of the final Head of Household competition have had to put events in chronological order while climbing a wall, running an obstacle course or even diving into a pool of water. This winner will then prepare to play in the third, and final, competition live on finale night, while the other houseguest will have to sit back and hope that the winner will bring them to the final-two.

The third part of the final Head of Household competition is usually a quick one as it takes place during the live finale. Usually, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves will ask the two competing finalists a series of multiple-choice questions. For each correct answer, the player receives one point. Then, at the end of the questions, the houseguest with the most points has secured their spot in the final two. Many times in the past, these questions were about the jury. Julie will ask the two players which quote they think a jury member is more likely to have said. Or, she will ask which of two jury members said a specific quote. The competition tends to have about seven or eight questions before a winner is crowned.

During the live finale, viewers will get to see how the first two parts of the final Head of Household competition unfolded earlier this week. Then, the two winners will compete in the very last competition of the season. Once a final Head of Household is named, they will decide who they want to sit next to in the final-two chairs. They will each give one last fighting argument to the jury before each of the jury members cast their vote for the winner of Big Brother 25. The live Big Brother finale airs on Thursday, November 9 at 8pm EST on CBS.