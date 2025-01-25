Ask any horror buff you know, and they’ll tell you that 2024 was a great year for the genre. Titles like Nosferatu, Smile 2, and Longlegs blew up at the box office, while indie films such as In a Violent Nature and Late Night with the Devil garnered heaps of praise. With the new year underway, we’re looking forward to titles like The Monkey, 28 Years Later, and Sinners to reinvigorate our love for the genre. It’s going to be an especially good year for those who love a certain franchise that got started in the early aughts as Final Destination: Bloodlines will have its meeting with fate in cinemas on May 16. Ahead of the movie’s spring debut, Max is giving fans an opportunity to get caught up with (almost) all the titles to come before it, as Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3, and Final Destination 5 will all crash onto the platform on February 1.

Coming off the slasher high of the ‘90s that saw the arrival of Wes Craven’s Scream franchise and Jim Gillespie’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, the very first Final Destination movie took flight in 2000 under the direction of James Wong. The movie served as The X-Files writer’s crossover from TV to film, and it was an incredibly successful one at that. The franchise-launching movie featured a cast led by Devon Sawa (Chucky) who played Alex, a teenager who — along with a handful of peers — is preparing to embark on a class trip to Paris. While boarding the flight, Alex has a vision that the plane endures a horrific explosion upon takeoff. Alex panics, a scuffle takes place, and he and several others are booted from the plane only to watch it explode moments later. The rest of the film follows the survivors as they try — and largely fail — to escape death’s cold grasp.

The Franchise Prepares for Take Off

From here, a franchise was born thanks to the hoards of audiences who flocked to cinemas and purchased tickets, earning the movie just under $113 million against its $23 million production budget. Three years later, New Line Cinema dropped Final Destination 2, which served as a direct sequel to the first title. With a slightly bigger budget of $26 million, the movie didn’t put quite as many butts in the seats, depositing $90.9 million when it left theaters. Still, the demand has been enough for more movies to come out every few years, with Final Destination 3 arriving in 2006, The Final Destination (which won't be on Max with the others) in 2009, and, most recently, Final Destination 5 in 2011. Each movie brought something new to the story, with plenty of twists and turns keeping longtime fans in the dark until the final moments.

Prepare for the sixth installment by heading to Max on February 1 and streaming most of the Final Destination franchise.