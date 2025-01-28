Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth movie installment in the Final Destination Universe, is still on track for its May 2025 release, even with the number of hurdles it has encountered and overcome. As its release date fast approaches, music composer Tim Wynn has revealed the film’s official logo via a now-deleted post on his Instagram per ComicBook. Wynn also announced the completion of the movie’s score, with the image that came from inside the editing room during the final stages of post-production.

In the image below, a large screen shows Final Destination: Bloodlines in bold letters on a dark background and with blood splatter centered on the title. And in the caption, Wynn penned, “That’s a wrap. Looking forward to this being released in the theaters this May. Grateful to be a part of this amazing team.” Speaking of the team, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein serve as directors of the supernatural film with Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor attached as scribes. New Line Cinema produces, while Warner Bros. Pictures is in charge of distribution in the U.S.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has come a long way since it was announced over half a decade ago. In January 2019, years after the release of Final Destination 5, New Line Cinema announced a new installment in the franchise was in development. However, the project encountered several obstacles before getting a release date. The planned July 2023 production start in Vancouver was delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike, with filming eventually taking place between March 4 and May 13, 2024, under cinematographer Christian Sebaldt. Most of the cast was revealed within that period, and later, in December, Wynn was hired to compose the score.

Final Destination Is the 10th Highest-Grossing Horror Franchise Domestically

Image via Instagram

Created by Jeffrey Reddick, the Final Destination films are set around the premise of a small group of people who escape impending death after one individual has a sudden intuition and warns them about a major disaster that is about to happen. After avoiding their foretold deaths seen in the visions, the survivors are later killed one by one in unusual accidents caused by an unseen force creating complicated chains of cause and effect.

The first four films in the franchise each have about three years in between their release dates, but Final Destination 5 arrived two years after its predecessor and did pretty well at the global box office. It grossed nearly $158 million, slightly less than the fourth installment’s earnings of over $186 million. All in all, Final Destination is the tenth highest-grossing horror franchise nationwide and is New Line's third most lucrative horror franchise, behind The Conjuring franchise and the IT series.

Final Destination: Bloodlines arrives in the U.S. on May 16, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.