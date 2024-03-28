The Big Picture The new installment of the Final Destination franchise, Bloodlines, has cast Teo Briones, Brec Bassinger, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana.

Previously announced cast members include Richard Harmon and Owen Patrick Joyner.

The original Final Destination movie is streaming on Prime Video.

Death has more souls that escaped their fates to hunt and claim in the upcoming installment of the Final Destination franchise. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Teo Briones, Brec Bassinger and Kaityln Santa Juana will lead Final Destination: Bloodlines. Other cast members include Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore, Max Lloyd-Jones Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee and Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms). Like the film's details, the roles they will play have not been announced yet.

Specific details about the film are being kept under wraps but the film will follow the format of the past five films in the franchise. Each film has one character who gets a premonition of a grisly mass death accident but using this information, they save themselves and several other people. Death, however, takes a more active and direct approach as it hunts the survivors and kills them off one by one. The characters try to stay alive as they try to figure out what is happening to them but eventually, it gets them.

Who Is Behind 'Final Destination: Bloodlines'?

Close

The film is directed by Zach Lipovosky and Adam B Stein, the duo behind Emile Hirsch's 2018 thriller, Freaks. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Dianne McGunigle (Cop Car) produce with Final Destination veteran producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Briones is most known for starring in the first season of Chucky as Junior Wheeler, Jake's Cousin. Bassinger starred in DC's Stargirl on The CW for 3 seasons. Santa Juana is known for her role in the Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is currently filming in Vancouver and will be released in 2025, just in time for the franchise's 25th anniversary. The original movie is streaming now on Prime Video.

Final Destination Release Date March 17, 2000 Director James Wong Cast Devon Sawa , Ali Larter , Kerr Smith , Kristen Cloke , Daniel Roebuck , Roger Guenveur Smith Runtime 98 Main Genre Horror Writers Glen Morgan , James Wong , Jeffrey Reddick Tagline Can you cheat death? I'll see you soon. Website http://www.deathiscoming.com/

Watch on Prime Video