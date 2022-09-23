Scary movies linger long after the credits roll, no doubt, but not many get under the skin quite the way the Final Destination franchise manages to do. Across five movies, no one feels quite as safe boarding a roller coaster, waiting for a train to pass, going through car washes, or, god forbid, driving behind a semi hauling logs. Just over a decade later, according to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema's fearsome franchise is getting relaunched with Final Destination 6, and Emmy-nominated directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are now officially attached to direct.

Though the news of a reboot has been circulating since 2019, it was partially the search for the right director that stalled New Line's next death-defying entry. Reportedly, over 200 candidates went up for the task, but it was Lipovsky and Stein, best known for their partnership on 2018's Freaks starring Emile Hirsch, that proved their worthiness for helming Death's continuing saga. Not only did the two bring great appreciation and knowledge of the series, but their pitch via Zoom was also an outstanding display of showmanship.

According to THR, Lipovsky and Stein sat down for a Zoom call with New Line Cinema executives and producers to make their pitch. All seemed to be going well enough, and as the meeting was coming to a close, the mantle of the fireplace behind them went up in flames. How's that for timing? After hurriedly extinguishing the flames, both filmmakers took their seats to finish up the call when they were once again interrupted by a mysterious creaking noise. In a heart-stopping instant, the ceiling fan overhead came crashing down, decapitating one of the directors. "The bit, using a combination of pre-recorded footage and visual effects, had transitioned seamlessly and showed their unabashed enthusiasm," and Final Destination 6 was theirs.

While the plot details for the sixth installment are being kept under wraps, we did previously report that the series' original writer and creator Jeffrey Reddick confirmed the reboot will take certain liberties when it comes to the typical franchise formula. Nevertheless, Final Destination 6 will still kick the killings off with a premonition, and a lot of unfortunate folks will attempt to cheat their way off of Death's list. The current official storyline at the moment is that Final Destination 6 will follow a group of first responders who manage to escape a brutal death, thus setting off Death's infamous one-by-one killing spree. The screenplay is in excellent hands with Guy Busick, the writer responsible for 2019's Ready or Not and 2022's Scream, and Lori Evans Taylor.

At this time there are no cast members attached to the production, but Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor, the original film's producers, will be returning alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming's director Jon Watts and Atlanta's Dianne McGunigle.

You can watch the original Final Destination trailer below: