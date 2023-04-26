After almost 12 years since the fifth installment of Final Destination hit theaters in 2011, the horror saga will be back once again for the sixth time, presumably even bloodier, with Warner Bros. Discovery taking charge to bring back the horror saga. During Warner Bros.’s panel at CinemaCon 2023, it was announced that the sixth installment of the gruesome franchise is officially in the works, with Freaks filmmakers, Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein directing, alongside Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) serving as the upcoming film's producer and writer.

Final Destination 6's directors, Lipovsky and Stein, were already confirmed to be on board last year, but the news of the sixth installment of the franchise moving forward was revealed at this year's CinemaCon. Though the plot details for the film are still unknown, Jeffrey Reddick—the original Final Destination creator and writer—previously revealed that the sixth installment won't follow the film's usual formula, all while staying faithful to the franchise's entire premise.

Not Many Horror Movies Have Provided Fear Quite Like the Final Destination Did

Final Destination managed to get under someone's skin by doing what it does best: exploring the themes of death and fate approaching in plain sight. Traditional horror movies use characters to scare moviegoers, but Final Destination simply utilized everyone's fear of inevitable death and played into the idea of it chasing someone in the most gruesome way possible. The franchise has somewhat created a collective fear in its viewers, with paranoia-inducing scenes like suddenly getting hit by a bus, roller coaster collapse, elevator decapitation, eye surgery gone wrong, a tanning bed accident, and a lot more. Delivering the same fright and premise across five films, it appears that the popular horror franchise hasn't met its final destination yet, which means more freak accidents are waiting to be introduced to the new generation of moviegoers.

What began as a movie in 2000 about group of teenagers entangled in a frightening game of fate and death – though not all five sequels performed well at both the box office and critical receptions, with some not aging well – the franchise as a whole can be considered a horror classic in itself, thanks to the franchise's gory concept, with a villain without face but definitely terrifying.

The sixth installment, which was previously announced in 2019, was put on hold due to the pandemic, but HBO Max (now simply Max) has ultimately decided to revive the series. There is no scheduled release date yet for Final Destination 6, considering the project is still in the early stages of production.

