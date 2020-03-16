‘Final Destination 6’ Producer Reveals Some Plot Details and a Potential Set Piece

Final Destination turns 20 this month, officially making it older than most of the characters that get spectacularly killed off in the bloody horror franchise. While there hasn’t been a new installment since 2011’s Final Destination 5, it was announced last year that a sixth movie was in the works from Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, the writers behind The Collector series and Saw IV, V, VI and Saw 3D. In an interview with Digital Spy, Final Destination producer Craig Perry shed some light on the upcoming film, including plot details and a potential set piece.

“We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police,” Perry said. “These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die… We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.”

In case you’re not familiar, the set pieces are the linchpin of the Final Destination series – bizarre chains of events that supernaturally escalate into mind-blowingly crazy fatal accidents. It’s a clever device, and I can only imagine how much fun it is to sit and brainstorm each sequence. Perry teased one we might wind up seeing in Final Destination 6, saying, “I don’t think anybody will look at a revolving door in the same way again.”

Digital Spy also spoke to series creator Jeffery Reddick, who seems enthusiastic about the project and about Perry’s continued involvement. “Craig [Perry] is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces,” he said. “He’s told me a couple of things that happen in this one and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

There’s no release date yet for Final Destination 6, and we likely won’t hear anything soon as multiple productions keep suspending production during the coronavirus outbreak. But I will be counting the days until I get to watch someone get improbably killed by a revolving door.