Warner Bros. has recently shuffled its release calendar and has announced the official release date for Final Destination's sixth installment - Final Destination: Bloodlines. Directing this supernatural horror are 2019's Kim Possible co-directors, Zack Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and the wait for this upcoming feature isn't far away as it is currently slated for 2025. Due to this shift, Final Destination: Bloodlines will be competing with other highly-anticipated major releases that will be out in the same month.

Variety reported that this upcoming Final Destination film is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2025, which was previously occupied by J.J Abrams-produced science fiction film, Flowervale Street. Now, this Anne Hathaway-led film has been pushed to March 2026. According to the studio, it claimed that releasing genre franchises in May found major success, citing other films such as A Quiet Place Part II, The Hangover, and The Fast and the Furious.

May is going to be a huge month for movies next year and perhaps Warner Bros have a solid argument for its shift in release schedules. Final Destination: Bloodlines' latest release date is in the middle of that month's major releases. It will debut two weeks after Marvel's Thunderbolts*, which is set for a May 2 release. In addition, it will drop a week before Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action adaptation on May 23 and Karate Kid: Legends on May 30.

What Do We Know About 'Final Destination: Bloodlines'

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be released 14 years after Final Destination 5 and will feature the return of Tony Todd as William Bludworth. Also starring in this film include Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (CW's The Flash), Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Max Lloyd-Jones (The Mandalorian), Rya Kihlstedt (Superman & Lois), Tinpo Lee (The Rookie), and Owen Patrick Joyner.

The franchise's creator, Jeffrey Reddick, told Bloody Disgusting that the sixth installment of the film will focus on Bludworth's backstory and his connection with death. He also revealed last year that the film would not follow the established formula that previous movies had. Alongside the standard theatrical release, the feature will also be screened in IMAX theaters.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be released on May 16, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream Final Destination 5 on Prime Video.