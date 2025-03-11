May can’t come any sooner for fans of the acclaimed and top-earning horror franchise Final Destination as it returns with a sixth installment titled Bloodlines. Final Destination: Bloodlines is scheduled to be released in the U.S. by Warner Bros. Pictures on May 16, but before then, Digital Spy has learned how long the movie is. According to the Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO), Final Destination: Bloodlines has a runtime of 109 minutes and 40 seconds, making history as the longest movie in the series, taking the place of the first film in the franchise, which held the previous record of 98 minutes.

As the first film in the Final Destination franchise in fourteen years, Bloodlines is certainly worth the wait. It follows a college student experiencing a recurring nightmare that foretells her family's demise, who returns home to find the person who can prevent it and save her family from a terrifying fate. While we await more news about this highly anticipated sequel, it recently dropped its first trailer, which features a grieving tattoo artist meeting a horrific end in his shop.

Starring in the upcoming pic are Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (Dear Evan Hansen), Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Max Lloyd-Jones (Star Wars), Owen Patrick Joyner, and Rya Kihlstedt. Late franchise star Tony Todd is also reportedly part of the cast, appearing as mortician William Bludworth, with the film said to be exploring the character’s backstory. Todd, who passed away last year, appeared in three previous entries. Meanwhile, Final Destination: Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story developed by them and Jon Watts.

