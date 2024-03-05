The Big Picture Production for Final Destination: Bloodlines has officially begun, aiming for a 2025 theatrical release.

The film's plot, although mysterious, is likely to follow the franchise's established premise.

Bloodlines will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, with Craig Perry as producer.

It is nearly time to start seeing premonitions again. Production has officially gotten underway on Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema's Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment of the Final Destination horror series. The news comes courtesy of two of the creative minds involved with the film, which still has an air of mystery around it.

Production was announced by one of the producers of Bloodlines, Craig Perry, on social media. "After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can," Perry said. The producer also heralded the film's upcoming release in theaters. "2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing," Perry said. While an official release date has not been revealed, this confirms that Final Destination: Bloodlines will bow sometime in 2025.

Production was also seemingly confirmed by the film's cinematographer, Christian Sebalt, who posted a picture on Instagram describing his role as director of photography on Bloodlines. With filming underway, Bloodlines will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein from a script by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Perry will produce alongside Jon Watts, Sheila Hanahan Taylor and Dianne McGunigle for New Line.

'Bloodlines' Will Continue the Spooky Story of 'Final Destination'

While plot details are slim, it can probably be expected that Bloodlines will follow a similar premise to the rest of Final Destination. The five previous films depicted groups of friends who all die in a massive accident - except for one person who has a premonition of the event and is able to save them. The films then follow attempts to stop the survivors from dying anyways, something that was supposed to happen during the original accident.

The Final Destination franchise was created by Jeffrey Reddick, who previously told Collider that the film will have some differences conceptually while still staying true to the Final Destination formula. "When I say 'steer away,' it's not gonna – I love all the films and I think that you can't get away from the cheating death and death coming after you part of it because that's what makes it a Final Destination film," Reddick said. He added:

"This film doesn't just kind of add another layer. Usually there's a new layer every film where it's like, 'Oh, well, this can save you or this can save you.' This film dives into the film in such a unique way that it attacks it from a different angle so you don't feel like, 'Oh, there's an amazing setup and then there's gonna be one wrinkle that can potentially save you all that you have to kind of make a moral choice about or do to solve it.'"

An exact release date for Final Destination: Bloodlines hasn't been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.