Warner Bros. had the entire Colosseum at Caesars Palace on pins and needles tonight during their CinemaCon presentation, during which they showcased a thrilling sneak peek of the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines. The title marks a major comeback for the fan-favorite franchise, serving as the sixth overall installment in the film series and the first to come in nearly 15 years since 2011’s Final Destination 5. The hype for this film has been huge, and the first 20 minutes tease an explosive storyline that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats for what will go down as the longest film in the series — so far. Starring a cast that includes Brec Bassinger (DC’s Stargirl), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game), Teo Briones (Chucky), Owen Patrick Joyner (100 Things to Do Before High School), and the late Tony Todd (Candyman), the talent backing the film completely carry on its legacy.

As a huge horror buff whose early connection to the genre was molded by Devon Sawa, Ali Larter and the rest of the faces behind 2000’s Final Destination, it was wonderful to catch the first 20 minutes of the new cringe-inducing flick. Here’s what I saw.

Two brothers walk through a hospital in hopes of cheating death by killing themselves and then coming back. Rather than taking the life of another, they decide flatlining is the best choice. Using one of the brother’s peanut allergies to help with the dirty work, they head to the vending machine to get a peanut butter cup. The scene gets tense when the machine is stuck, but they get their snack and are on their way. Unfortunately, the nightmare is just beginning for them after they find themselves locked in the MRI room with plenty of metal on their person — including a septum ring. The brother with the allergy takes a bite of his delicious death treat but panics and accidentally throws his body into the computer which trips the MRI machine. The other brother’s piercings come flying out of every direction before he finds himself pushed into the MRI machine by a wheelchair — torn apart from the pressure. Searching for his EPI pen, the other brother reaches it just in time only to be killed by a spring from the vending machine.

The Future of ‘Final Destination’