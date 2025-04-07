Horror is back in a big way this year. Not one but two beloved franchises are releasing follow-up movies that their fandoms had almost given up on. Ahead of this summer’s arrival of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, viewers will get hooked in an entirely different way thanks to the May 16 release of Final Destination: Bloodlines. It's been well over a decade since Final Destination 5 had its cruel run-in with fate back in 2011, and after a lengthy waiting period, the sixth installment is almost here. Today, as part of Collider’s Exclusive Preview event, which will showcase some of the biggest blockbusters set to come out this summer, we have a fresh look at the Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky-helmed film.

Step back into the world first introduced by director James Wong back in 2000’s Final Destination. Anyone who’s seen the movies that have come before Bloodlines will feel an instant rush of anxiety when they catch a glimpse of our exclusive image. In the shot, Owen Patrick Joyner’s Bobby can be seen bracing himself against a vending machine. Broken glass covers the front of the machine, pointing to the likelihood that Bobby is trying to shake a snack free from its coiled prison. But we’re here to tell you that not everything is as it seems. One of the beautiful pieces that makes a Final Destination movie successful is the intense and fingernail-biting build up to the ultimate — and oftentimes bonkers — death. Thanks to New Line’s presentation at CinemaCon, we know that Bobby’s beef with the vending machine is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his demise.

While we won’t spoil what happened (although you can check out our full scene write-up here), what you can’t see in the photo is Bobby’s brother, Erik (Richard Harmon), standing behind the machine and giving it a good nudge. In an attempt to cheat death, the pair are at a hospital where the plan is to feed Bobby something with peanuts — which he’s highly allergic to — so that a doctor can bring him back from the other side. From that moment, their plan goes horribly off the rails and leads to disastrous and gnarly consequences.

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Is All About Family

Image via Warner Bros.

As its title suggests, the sixth installment in the horror film series will follow death’s rage as it picks off members of a family one by one. The main story happens in the present day, but the family’s unfortunate luck stems from an event that happened during their grandmother’s (Gabrielle Rose) youth, when she had a premonition that saved herself and others. Now, death has a bone to pick with the living members of the grandmother’s family tree and won’t stop until all the branches are torn down.

Filling out the production’s lengthy cast — death has its work cut out in this one — is a lineup that includes Brec Bassinger (The Man in the White Van), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game), Rya Kihlstedt (The Atticus Institute), and Anna Lore (Gotham Knights). After having appeared in the previous five Final Destination movies in one way or another, Bloodlines marks the last time that the late legend Tony Todd (Candyman) will reprise his creepy character, William Bludworth.

Will it be bloody? Yes. Will it make you cringe? Yes. Will the deaths be bigger, bolder, and crazier than ever? Absolutely. But we’re also here to tell you that, from what we saw at CinemaCon, the writing (based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick and a story by Jon Watts) by co-scribes Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Scream, Abigail) and Lori Evans Taylor (Bed Rest), gives Bloodlines a darkly comedic edge that helps it stand out from all the other titles to come before it. Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich serve as producers.

Check out our exclusive first look at the image from Final Destination: Bloodlines above, and see it in cinemas on May 16. Keep checking back throughout the week as we debut exclusive looks at the hottest summer releases.