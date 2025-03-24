The first look at Tony Todd's last on-screen performance in Final Destination Bloodlines is officially out. Before the actor passed away in November 2024, he portrayed the mysterious mortician William Bludworth in the original Final Destination and reprised the role in the second, third, and fifth installments. Final Destination Bloodlines marks the return of the franchise after 14 years and stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefanie, a college student who wants to protect her family.

According to the film’s logline, Stefanie is on a mission to “track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle” of death and tragedy that has haunted her family. The upcoming horror film also stars Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, and Anna Lore in prominent roles. Zach Lipvsky and Adam Stein serve as the directors for the sixth Final Destination installment with Jon Watts, Guy Busick, and Lori Evans Taylor credited as the scriptwriters.

A newly-released teaser, for the film, shared by Warner Bros. teases what the fans can expect from Final Destination Bloodlines. The preview features a bartender unknowingly serving a drink in a cup filled with ice and a shard of glass. The clip has revealed that the full trailer for the upcoming horror film will drop on March 25, 2025. A teaser trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines was released in February 2025 and featured a tattoo artist falling prey to Death’s plan.

