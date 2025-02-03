Over two decades ago, we tagged along with Devon Sawa and ran off a doomed flight in Final Destination. And, though the premonition-led decision would spark a stand-off with death for Sawa’s Alex and the rest of his companions, it also jump-started a film franchise. Just as we watched death come for each and every member of the escaped flight party, so has the horror film series led one title into the next. Today, the debut trailer has arrived for the latest installment in the beloved franchise, teasing the chaos and gore that will explode onto screens when Final Destination: Bloodlines crashes into cinemas on May 16.

From what we’ve gathered, Final Destination: Bloodlines will dig into the premonition of it all, taking audiences back and forth on a timeline that gets its hands dirty with one family’s supernatural seeing abilities. It all starts in the 1960s when a woman is met with a vision that shows her a building’s collapse, allowing the proper steps to be taken to save the would-be victims from their brush with the grim reaper. Years later, that woman’s granddaughter begins to see unexplainable things of her own, this time looking through a window into the deaths of her loved ones.

The movie that started it all not only featured Sawa in the leading role but also added names like Ali Larter, Kerr Smith and Seann William Scott to its call sheet, giving fans a real smorgasbord of notable favorites from the early aughts. Following in its footsteps, Final Destination: Bloodlines will do more of the same with the help of Brec Bassinger (The Man in the White Van), Richard Harmon (The 100), Teo Briones (Chucky), Owen Patrick Joyner (100 Things to Do Before High School), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Rya Kihlstedt (Home Alone 3), Tinpo Lee (The Curse of La Llorona) and Max Lloyd-Jones (The Sandlot 2). The movie will also feature a performance from franchise favorite, the late Tony Todd, who reprises his role as William Bludworth from previous installments.

The Creative Team Helping ‘Final Destination’ Cheat Death

Like a phoenix from the ashes — or like Alex Browning (Sawa) from Volée Airlines Flight 180 — Final Destination: Bloodlines yet once again resurrects a franchise from six feet under. The production was co-helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with the pair previously helming the 2019 live-action feature film, Kim Possible, and the 2018 sci-fi horror flick, Freaks. The screenplay comes from co-scribes, Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, with the latter perhaps best known for her work on small-screen titles, Desire and Wicked Wicked Games.

As for the former, Busick marks his genre return with Bloodlines, previously pairing up with Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin as the writer behind their hit films Ready or Not, Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail. Busick is also the person responsible for keeping Scream 7 in the headlines so much as of late, as the fandom wonders how the movie will see the return of long-dead favorites like Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley.

Check out the debut trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines above.