If there's one major aspect that sets the Final Destination franchise apart from other horror films, it's how the kills are presented. It's the invisible hand of death itself that is the villain after all. This isn't some standard slasher about a guy with a knife, but an unstoppable force that will stop at nothing to kill those who slipped through its grasp. The five films loved to toy with the audience, winding up the tension with each death. Our poor victims are often placed in a scenario where they can die in countless ways, but it's not until giving us every unnerving red herring that the Grim Reaper catches up with some cleverly disgusting demise. That has become so popular that the teaser trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines is nothing but a drawn-out death scene. Still, as effective as this approach has been, the best death in the franchise is a jump scare no one saw coming.

The 'Final Destination' Films Have Some of Horror's Most Memorable Deaths