Devon Sawa is ready for another dance with death. During a recent sit-down with People, the Chucky actor revealed that he would “for sure return” to the Final Destination franchise “if that [opportunity] ever came up.” But don’t get too conspiratorial about the possibility of seeing him in the upcoming title, Final Destination: Bloodlines, as the actor has previously dispelled rumors that he may make a comeback in the film series’ sixth installment. Still, it sounds like he would be incredibly game to pop back up down the line and step back into the role that helped to launch his career back in 2000.

In the original film, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary (feel old yet?), Sawa starred as Alex Browning, the first character to experience a vision which led him and a handful of others to escape from a deadly plane explosion. But, as the group of survivors would come to find, death has an inescapable plan for us all, which would lead to the question of how would Alex come back? Those who remember those early films will know that Alex’s death happened off-screen, and — under the rules of horror — if there’s no body (and sometimes even when there is), there’s always room for a comeback.

Final Destination is just one of many horror-leaning titles that Sawa has in his lengthy catalogue of roles. Just one year before his turn in the James Wong-helmed horror thriller, he starred alongside Seth Green and Jessica Alba in Rodman Flender’s horror-comedy, Idle Hands, and more recently appeared as five different characters over the three-season run of Don Mancini’s series, Chucky. Returning to the big screen earlier this year, Sawa joined the likes of Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt in the horror-centered rom-com, Heart Eyes.

Speaking about his love of the genre, Sawa added,

“Being part of Chucky, Final Destination, Idle Hands, all this stuff, it’s what I like to do. It’s what I like to watch, so I like to do as much of it as I can.”

Paying Tribute To a Horror Icon