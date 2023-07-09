If you ask anyone what the quintessential death scene is from The Final Destination franchise, you'll most likely get a unanimous answer of the Log car accident scene. Even if they're not huge on horror, everyone knows that scene. We have all likely taken a picture behind a truck carrying logs and posted it on social media with some quippy caption like "It was nice knowing you all" or "Guess it's my time in death's design". You might get a few that mention death scenes like Nora's death by PVC pipe or Tim getting crushed by a pane of glass, but none of those are the gnarliest death in the franchise. Valerie Lewton from the first movie had the most insane death scene in the whole franchise.

What Makes Ms. Lewton's Death So Agonizing?

Image via New Line Cinema

Valerie Lewton (Kristen Cloke) was one of the fateful survivors of the Flight 180 crash in the installment that started the franchise. After the plane crash, survivors started dying in freak accidents. Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) determined this to be part of death's design and they were being killed off in the order they were supposed to die in the crash. After two students died, Ms. Lewton decided that it was time to leave town and get away from the trauma she felt. Lewton pours herself a drink in a mug as she's packing up her house and the audience can tell something sinister is about to happen. While she's sipping from her mug, her computer is sparking and she has hot water in her kettle going. She's walking back and forth throughout the house as the camera pans back and forth from her computer to the knife block on her counter to her mug dripping from a crack in it. After what feels like an eternity of tension build-up, debauchery starts. Her computer explodes, viciously launching a piece of the monitor glass into her neck.

After being impaled and slipping on her own blood, she run-stumbles to the kitchen to grab a towel and apply pressure. While she's searching for that, her kettle on the stove bursts and it knocks her down on the ground (don't forget this sets a fire in her home). But alas, as she's staring up from the ground she sees the kitchen towel and it's just within her reach! She reaches her hand up and pulls the towel down, blissfully unaware that that towel is placed precariously beneath the knife block. Feeling like she's finally catching a break, the towel falls but so do multiple knives. Of course, those knives all impale her. Alex shows up in time to try and save her, but he knocks over a chair when the oven explodes, and that plunges the knife even deeper into her, presumably killing her here. Just in case she isn't dead though, the house explodes as Alex is running to safety and that's the end for Lewton.

RELATED: Every 'Final Destination' Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

What Makes Valerie Lewton's Death Final Destination's Gnarliest?

Image via New Line Cinema

Her death is definitely the most intense because we see her demise happen on screen before she realizes what is going on. Just when we think she might survive or break the death pattern, something more sinister happens. Out of all the death scenes across the franchise, it is definitely the longest and most drawn-out scene. Being the third death (if you don't count the plane crash), it sets the precedent for the complex and intricate deaths in the rest of the franchise. It is traumatizing to watch because she is so close every time to not being killed, but at the same time, we know that she was doomed the moment that the computer glass made its way into her carotid artery. As the audience, you know it's unlikely that she will break death's design, and even if she does, she will be running from it forever. However, you can't help but root for her survival.

All Valerie Lewton wanted to do was pack up her home and leave the trauma of surviving Flight 180 in Mt. Abraham, NY, totally behind her. Instead, she became a human pin-cushion. It's her survivor's guilt that causes her to pack up her belongings and leave and ultimately what led her to her death. What's especially heartbreaking about the death is that Alex could've helped her get a pass that evening. He showed up at her door to warn her, but she thought he was up to no good and contacted FBI agents to have him arrested. A little faith in Alex and Lewton may have survived just a little bit longer.

What Were Valerie Lewton's Death's Clues?

Image via New Line Cinema

There are some clues ahead of Valerie Lewton's death that we could've kind of guessed at her demise. For starters, her house door has a dagger design on it. The reds and oranges of the door also can symbolize fire. Before Alex headed over to Ms. Lewton's house, there was a lady on his television saying "That's a huge knife set!" As he's on his way over there, he sees ashes around his head, foreshadowing the fire. Rocky Mountain High by John Denver starts playing on her record player as this scene unfolds, referencing the high school she worked at and the trip that lead to death following her. Relating to the school, Lewton also grabs a mug that has the high school logo on it and it scares her. She puts the mug away and says "Pretty soon you'll be gone." That's not the prophecy she wanted to tell, I'm sure. Finally, there is a picture of a person with a knife in their chest in the opening sequence of the movie, so we could've guessed that eventually someone would die in that pattern. Valerie Lewton almost made it out alive, but Final Destination and Death's design takes no survivors.

Final Destination 6 has been officially announced as coming soon to reboot the franchise. Final Destination 5 premiered in 2011, so fans have been waiting a long time for this next installment to release. While you wait for the newest installment, you can watch Final Destination on Max.