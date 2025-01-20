Final Destination is a love letter to the horror genre, and it really feels like a tribute to everything that came before it. From the cameo appearances, to soundtrack choices, it is a movie franchise that lends itself to being rewatched, as fans are able to pick up new connections every time. However, some Easter Eggs are not so easy to spot, with one requiring impeccable hearing and an extensive knowledge of classic horror. Don’t fear though, we’re here to explain how the character names of those who got off Flight 180 pay homage to the genre.

Characters in ‘Final Destination’ are Named After Horror Icons

If the names of the characters in Final Destination sound familiar, it is because many of them are named after famous horror directors, actors and producers. The first person to have a premonition is the franchise, Alex Browning (Devon Sawa), and his best friend Tod Waggner (Chad E. Donella) were both named after Tod Browning, the director of Freaks and a frequent collaborator of Lon Chaney, whose name provided the inspiration for Terry Chaney (Amanda Detmer). Tod’s surname was inspired by the Universal producer George Waggner, most notable for directing The Wolf Man. Fellow student and joker Billy Hitchcock (Seann William Scott) is named after the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock.

However, it is not just the protagonists where these Easter eggs can be found — even the secondary characters have hidden references in their names. The students’ teacher who gets back on Flight 180 is Larry Murnau, named after F.W. Murnau who directed the original Nosferatu. The detectives of the case are named Agent Schrek, after Max Schrek who originated the role of Count Orlok in Nosferatu, and Agent Weine, after Robert Wiene, the director of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. Even the two girls Tod and Alex speak to at the beginning have famous eponyms. Blake Dreyer is named after Danish filmmaker Carl Theodor Dreyer and Crista Marsh takes her surname from Fredric March, who won an Oscar for his performance in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

This Character's Name in ‘Final Destination’ Has A Hidden Meaning