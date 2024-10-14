Though it only has five films to its name, Final Destination is a popular horror franchise that has made viewers and fans overly cautious while being on the road or when in suspiciously dangerous places (looking at you, dentist's office). While it is not the most talked about franchise, it has definitely inspired and scared fans to the point that it is simply iconic in memory. The problem that Final Destination has though, as a horror film series, is that it is more gruesome and thrilling than it is scary. This is not so much a problem, as it is about death following the lives of those who were saved from their fates. And death is not willing to leave anything alone; it plans to reclaim innocent lives in horrific ways.

Despite it not aiming to be scary, at least not appearing to, Final Destination has proven that when it takes itself seriously, it can be severely frightening in the horror genre. It may not have monsters or creatures hiding in the dark, but what it does have is death lingering over one's shoulder. It hits closer to home, where scenes that look like accidents are really targeted attacks on innocents. And what makes Final Destination most frightening is the fact that the executions are more common and realistic than expected; it is getting hit by a car or falling off a rollercoaster that scares viewers more than anything else. That is because it can happen to anyone at any point in time. It doesn't kill to be overly cautious nowadays. With that being said, here's to the scariest Final Destination films that keep traumatizing generations.

5 'Final Destination 5' (2011)

Directed by Steven Quale

One day during a corporate retreat, Sam Lawton (Nicholas D'Agosto) has a sudden premonition that the North Bay Bridge they are driving on will collapse due to heavy winds. In this premonition, everyone on the bus ends up dying—all except for Sam's ex-girlfriend, Molly Harper (Emma Bell). After having this premonition, Sam rightfully freaks out, and he drags Molly off the bridge, which in turn, persuades most of everyone else to get off as well. The bridge collapses as predicted, and the remaining survivors are: Nathan Sears (Arlen Escarpeta), Peter Friedkin (Miles Fisher), Candice Hooper (Ellen Wroe), Dennis Lapman (David Koechner), Olivia Castle (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Isaac Palmer (P. J. Byrne). Though Sam and Molly attempt to help save the remaining survivors from their impending demise, they see little to no success whatsoever, until Nathan learns that the survivors can steal another's lifespan through the means of getting them killed. Peter uses this information to his advantage, and after losing his girlfriend Candice, he becomes incredibly unstable, plotting to kill Molly to steal her lifespan.

Final Destination 5 is undoubtedly one of the weaker films to exist in the franchise. Though it definitely created new scares—death by LASIK surgery and acupuncture, for example—it was a rather inferior film compared to the others. First of all, there are a lot of red herrings in this film; these red herrings do not necessarily elicit a sense of dread. Rather, they just prolong the inevitable, and in turn, while interesting initially, the misdirection of these death scenes only serves as filler in a way.

For example, during Candice's death scene, when she is performing on the asymmetric bars, there are several misdirections. One, Candice first performs on the beam, where a nail is pointed upward on top of it. Though she comes close to stepping on it several times, Candice avoids the nail miraculously. However, as she performs on the asymmetric bars, another gymnast executing her walk on the beam steps directly onto the nail, causing her to topple over and knock dust into the air, hindering Candice's view and causing her to slip and break her spine. The other red herrings included the exposed electrical wire and loose handlebars, but none of these served to play a part in Candice's death.The prolongation of her death only takes away from the impending dread, especially since this is a common occurrence for every other execution throughout the film. It just serves to play tricks on the viewer's mind, creating an experience that isn't particularly frightening.

Final Destination 5 Release Date August 12, 2011 Director Steven Quale Cast Nicholas D'Agosto , Emma Bell , Miles Fisher , Ellen Wroe , Jacqueline MacInnes Wood , P.J. Byrne Runtime 95 Main Genre Horror

4 'The Final Destination' (2009)

Directed by David R. Ellis

Nick O'Bannon (Bobby Campo), his girlfriend Lori Milligan (Shantel VanSanten), and his friends Hunt Wynorski (Nick Zano) and Janet Cunningham (Haley Webb) go to an auto racing event. As Nick O'Bannon takes his seat, he overhears conversations between other groups of fans attending the event. A few moments later, Nick has a premonition where the race cars crash and debris kills everyone. After snapping out of his premonition, he overhears the same conversations that occurred moments prior to the accident in his premonition, and he freaks out. His sudden panic causes a fight among other fans, and all of them are escorted out of the building. In addition to Nick, Lori, Hunt, and Janet being escorted out, George Lanter (Mykelti Williamson), Carter Daniels (Justin Welborn), Samantha Lane (Krista Allen), Andy Kewzer (Andrew Fiscella), and Nadia Monroy (Stephanie Honoré) are as well. After their removal from the premises, the race track erupts in screams, and debris flies everywhere. Nadia is killed immediately, leaving the other survivors who have their own death timer.

The Final Destination, otherwise known as Final Destination 4, is another film that isn't particularly scary. Though a much more frightening film than Final Destination 5, the CGI of The Final Destination is horrid; it feels cheesy and incredibly fake compared to the other films, including that of 5. This reduces any chance that The Final Destination has of being scary, as the cheesy films just take away any intimidation or suspense the executions may have.

The cheesy CGI is easily spotted in the opening scene of The Final Destination. Immediately, as debris flies off from a crashed car, a piece of the car flies toward a couple and splits them in half. While interesting in concept, the CGI just doesn't do it, and the execution looks silly. The fact that The Final Destination was meant to be watched in 3D explains the silliness of these scenes, but that doesn't change the fact that viewers will find themselves laughing instead of cowering in fear. Although not so scary in concept, what The Final Destination did right was examine other scenarios or plot holes that the first three did not explain. George Lanter, one of the last few survivors, decides to kill himself, but because he is not next on death's list, he is unable to do so. So while The Final Destination is not the scariest, it was arguably the most innovative since the first.

The Final Destination A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident but terrible fates await them nonetheless. Release Date August 26, 2009 Director David R. Ellis Cast Bobby Campo , Shantel VanSanten Nick Zano , Haley Webb , Mykelti Williamson , Krista Allen Runtime 82 Main Genre Horror

3 'Final Destination 2' (2003)

Directed by David R. Ellis