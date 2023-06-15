Debuting at the turn of the millennium, Final Destination has swiftly bisected, impaled, and decapitated its way to a place among the best horror franchises. Spanning five movies (with a sixth on the way), each of the movies always begins with a high-concept disaster, such as a plane crash or a rollercoaster derailment, and shows the devastating effects of such an accident. But it was all a premonition of the future, and as the protagonist saves themselves and others from the disaster, they learn that Death does not like to be cheated.

What makes Final Destination so great, and what everyone knows the series for, is its death scenes. Rather than featuring a bad guy in a mask, the villain of this franchise is the Grim Reaper itself. Death claims its victims through freak accidents, with the best Final Destination deaths utilizing chain reactions to devastatingly gruesome effect. But with a franchise that has been as remarkably consistent as Final Destination, how do they stack up against each other, and which bloodied survivor comes out on top in Death's twisted design?

5 'The Final Destination' (2009)

Image Via Warner Bros

Nothing says rest and relaxation like watching NASCAR racers drive around at death-defying speeds, and that's what Nick (Bobby Campo) and his friends find themselves doing on a nice, sunny afternoon. But when Nick has a vision of the cars crashing and sending deadly debris into the crowd, he gathers his friends and exits the stadium alongside some strangers. Death does not like to be cheated, however, and it is soon racing towards the survivors like an out of control car.

The Final Destination is unanimously agreed upon as being the weakest entry in the series. The deaths are the worst in the franchise, some of the acting is questionable, and its lean 82-minute runtime means it never makes a pit stop to take a breath and make us care for its characters. Even the worst Final Destination movie is still enjoyable though, and it is a fun, mindless way to kill time as Death records a killer lap.

4 'Final Destination 3' (2006)

Image Via Warner Bros

On the eve of high school graduation, the senior students spend the last night of their teenage years chasing thrills at an amusement park. As they are locked into a gravity-defying rollercoaster, the ride soon falls apart and plummets its occupants to their deaths. Wendy (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) manages to save herself and a few of her classmates, but they are destined to stay young forever as Death loops back to get them.

While Final Destination 3 feels a bit formulaic after the first two movies, it is still a lot of fun and a nice throwback to the teen movies of the 2000s. Winstead is the strongest of the series' protagonists and offers the first signs of her acting talent, while she is supported by an entertaining cast who play their clichéd characters perfectly, from the snarky emo couple to the bubbly besties Ashley (Chelan Simmons) and Ashlyn (Crystal Lowe).

3 'Final Destination' (2000)

Image Via New Line Cinema

The one that started it all, Final Destination begins with a plane explosion that kills everyone onboard, including the high school French class traveling to Paris. Alex (Devon Sawa) is gifted a vision of the diaster before it occurs, however, and gets thrown off the plane alongside five classmates and their teacher. Despite being given a second chance, the survivors begin to die in freak accidents, and Alex realizes Death is coming to collect what is owed, and he tries to find a way to save them all once again.

Arriving at a time when the horror genre was drowning in Scream clones, Final Destination was a breath of fresh air as it dropped the masked killer trope for a villain that is invisible and that can strike at any time. This bold take on the slasher formula results in one of the best slasher movies of all time, and has made people second-guess their every action after viewing. Always check both ways for buses before crossing the road.

2 'Final Destination 5' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

What's worse than being forced to go on a work retreat with the office? Having that same retreat interrupted when the bridge your bus is traveling on collapses and kills everyone onboard. Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto) manages to avoid the tragedy along with his co-workers, but of course it is not long before Death comes back to put this company and its employees in the ground.

If The Final Destination felt like the series had run out of ideas, Final Destination 5 brought the franchise roaring back to relevance as it provides one of the best entries in the series. The opening bridge collapse is a marvel to behold, while the creative deaths are a big step up from the last movie. Having the characters be co-workers is also a nice change from the teens and strangers that featured in the other entries.

1 'Final Destination 2' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Road tripping with her friends, Kimberly's (A.J. Cook) holiday is cut short after narrowly avoiding a horrific pile-up on a busy highway. Haunted by a feeling that the terror is not over yet, Kimberly's fears come true as those she saved are savagely killed, before a survivor from the first movie comes back to try and help her save those that remain.

Everybody knows Final Destination 2, as it is the cause of our anxiety whenever we see a log truck on the road. This opening car crash is an amazing feat of stunt work and remains one of the greatest disaster scenes to be put on film. The deaths in Final Destination 2 are also the best in the series and perfectly one-up the kills from the first movie through greater gore and a more tongue-in-cheek tone, resulting in one of the best horror sequels ever.

