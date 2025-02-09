In the late '90s and early 2000s, horror was going through a time of change. The post-Scream slasher era was over, and the genre needed something new. Enter Final Destination. That first 2000 film, starring Devon Sawa, felt like a slasher formula, with a teen cast of different tropes (the jock, the mean girl, the nice guy, the final girl or boy) and a killer on the loose. However, Final Destination (and the many sequels it spawned) completely twisted the slasher premise. Instead of a man in a mask being the villain, it's death itself which our heroes are fleeing from. The films also had the gross-out gore seen in the burgeoning "torture porn" subgenre but without all the doom and gloom. Final Destination was literally about life and death, but you could have fun with it too. Final Destination: Bloodlines, which comes out in May, is sure to continue the trend, but the five movies before — which are now all streaming on Max — showed us how to do it.

The 'Final Destination' Films Have Horror's Most Unique Villains