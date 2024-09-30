The Final Destination series, which ran from 2000 to 2011 and spanned five films, was one of the biggest horror franchises of the 2000s. Although the last film in the series came out more than a decade ago, next year will see the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines, a new entry that will celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. By now, the premise of the series should be familiar to everyone: each film opens with the main character having a premonition that everyone in the immediate area will be killed in a horrific tragedy. The character panics and manages to escape, along with a few acquaintances, moments before the disaster strikes. However, Death is not finished with them. One by one, the survivors die in grisly and often bizarre accidents, proving that they were never meant to escape the original disaster.

This simple premise means that the formula is easily replicated, but it can just as easily become tired. The thrill of watching any film in the Final Destination franchise is in seeing what kind of inventive kills the screenwriters could come up with and how well the special effects team could execute the elaborate disaster sequences. The most memorable sequences in the franchise are the opening disasters that set the stage for the plot. In a five-film series, it’s only natural that some will be stronger than others, so let’s revisit these disasters.

5 'The Final Destination' (2009)

Race track disaster

In terms of car crashes, it’s impossible to top Final Destination 2’s nightmarish highway pile-up. Given that, it’s a shame that for the fourth film in the franchise, simply titled The Final Destination, the writers decided to portray yet another vehicular assault in the opening scenes. In this outing, widely considered the weakest of the five Final Destination movies, college student Nick and his girlfriend Lori take advantage of their semester break to go to an auto race with their friends. The first bad omen is that a race car getting its tire changed drives away from the pit before the tire is fully screwed in place. This sets off a chain reaction that includes flaming cars, tires, and other debris flying into the stadium, eventually leading to a building collapse. Nick snaps out of the vision just in time to get himself and a few other people out.

The Final Destination was the first film in the series to be made in 3D, and as a result, many of the effects surrounding the kills were obviously chosen for how they’d pop on the screen rather than how much sense they made in context. For instance, a man is impaled on a stake, a car tire decapitates a girl, and flying debris slices a couple in half. In a series that’s filled with outlandish freak accidents that often stretch believability, the kills in this opening sequence are beyond ridiculous and even unintentionally hilarious. As far as real-world anxieties go, The Final Destination’s pool disemboweling scene is far more memorable than its weak beginning.

4 'Final Destination 3' (2006)

Rollercoaster disaster

Wendy (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), her boyfriend, and their friends go to an amusement park to celebrate their graduation along with their classmates. They decide to ride a roller coaster named Devil’s Flight, but Wendy is nervous about the ride even before her horrific premonition hits. She sees foreshadowing at every turn, from leaking hydraulic fluid to the ominous skeleton decor of the waiting line. There’s also something of a cautionary tale here, as the theme park attendant points toward a sign reminding passengers to secure any loose items before starting the ride. Naturally, at least one kid is determined to record the experience with a camcorder, and disaster strikes after the camera falls to the tracks and causes the train cars to derail.

Roller coaster accidents don’t happen very often, but there’s something uniquely horrifying about dying in a situation that’s supposed to be fun. And the opening sequence of Final Destination 3 does a good job of capturing what would make such an accident terrifying. However, the roller coaster disaster makes less sense in terms of the series's premise. The first Final Destination movie opens with a plane crash, so it makes sense that everyone on board the plane would be killed, but a roller coaster accident in which every single rider dies is much less plausible. Even in the worst real-world amusement park ride tragedies, only a handful of people were killed. In a way, the scariest part of Final Destination 3 is the 2000s-style sexism on display. The camera lingers on teen girls in thong underwear, and a pervy dude snaps upskirt photos of a classmate walking by. Truly frightening.

Final Destination 3 Release Date February 9, 2006 Director James Wong Runtime 92

3 'Final Destination' (2000)

Airplane disaster

The first film in the series, Final Destination, is a classic even if the opening disaster is relatively standard. Dying in a plane crash is a common fear, so there’s not much novelty in the film’s early scenes compared to other entries in the series. However, the vision in Final Destination is rendered in such visceral detail, from passengers getting sucked out of the emergency exit to the main character Alex (Devon Sawa) burning alive, that the opening sequence is still memorable. Series creator Jeffrey Reddick reportedly based the scenes on a real-life incident he read about in a news article. In the film, Alex is a high school student taking a class trip to Paris, but after awakening in terror from his fiery premonition, he gets into a fight with a classmate that gets them both kicked off the flight. A teacher and a handful of other students leave, too, and they bicker in the airport until the plane they were supposed to be on explodes outside the window.

Naturally, Alex’s pre-knowledge of a plane explosion makes him highly suspicious, but it’s worth keeping in mind that Final Destination came out in 2000, before the terror attacks on September 11th. While the authorities rightly question Alex and his classmates about what they knew, they also quickly let them go. A freaked out kid isn’t exactly a threat to national security. There are other ways in which Final Destination is perhaps the most 2000 film ever, such as having a cast that includes Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, and Seann William Scott. Also, check out the early aughts fashion, including tube tops with pastel cardigans.

Final Destination Release Date March 17, 2000 Director James Wong Runtime 98

2 'Final Destination 5' (2011)

Suspension bridge disaster

Bridge collapses are real-life horrors, with single incidents that have killed or injured hundreds at once. Thanks to improvements in construction methods and the strengthening of safety regulations, bridge collapses have mostly become rarer and less fatal. But it’s still a nightmare scenario that’s perfect for the horror movie treatment it gets in Final Destination 5. The final film in the series (until now) breaks from the previous installments by focusing on adult characters rather than teens. Here, Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto) is headed to a company retreat with his co-workers when he gets a premonition. The charter bus that they're on gets stuck in traffic on a bridge where construction workers are making repairs. Between the high winds and some structural instability, the bridge slowly collapses, sending cars and people tumbling into the water.

The sequence is intense and dramatic in its depiction of the large-scale disaster. Pavement cracks, suspension cables snap, and massive steel beams become twisted. The collapse is scary enough, but considering how tall the bridge is, the movie also taps into our primal fear of heights. There are multiple shots of characters barely holding on as they dangle high above the water. Returning to the 3D format, Final Destination 5 is a more successful installment than the previous one, The Final Destination. The stirring and well-executed sequence of the bridge collapse proved that the Final Destination series still had some life left in it, allowing the franchise to go out on a high note.

Final Destination 5 Release Date August 12, 2011 Director Steven Quale Runtime 95

1 'Final Destination 2' (2003)

Freeway disaster

Final Destination 2 picks up on the one-year anniversary of the plane crash from the first movie. Kimberly (A.J. Cook of Criminal Minds) is headed to the beach for spring break with friends when she’s struck by a gruesome vision of a catastrophic highway pile-up. Everyone who has ever been stuck behind a logging truck has probably had intrusive thoughts about a log breaking loose from its chains. In Kimberly’s vision, the log plunges straight through a car and out the other side, dragging along the blood and brains of the ill-fated driver. This causes a chain reaction in which other cars crash and explode, sending leaked fuel everywhere that also ignites, turning the highway into an inferno of death and destruction.

Convinced that what she’s envisioned is real, Kimberly blocks the entrance ramp, preventing the people in the cars behind her from falling victim to the tragedy she’s just seen. This is a smart move, considering that one of those vehicles is a police car, ensuring that her stunt will hold up traffic long enough to save everyone. Of all the opening disasters from the Final Destination series, this is the one that is best remembered. The logging truck impalement scene is well known even among people who have never seen the movie, and it’s frequently cited as a real fear held by many millennials. The scariest kills in the franchise are the ones that are the most relatable, and since most Americans drive every day, a deadly crash is always one small mistake from becoming reality.

Final Destination 2 Death is stalking Kimberly Corman and multiple survivors of a deadly highway accident. Release Date January 31, 2003 Director David R. Ellis Runtime 90

