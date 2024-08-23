The late ‘90s and early aughts were a terrific time for horror fans. Classics like the first three installments of Wes Craven’s Scream franchise arrived in cinemas around the world, while other favorites like Robert Rodriguez’s The Faculty and Jim Gillespie’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. By the time 2000 rolled around, a new franchise got its start thanks to James Wong’s Final Destination. Starring some very famous faces of the time, including Devon Sawa (Chucky), Ali Larter (Varsity Blues) and Kerr Smith (Charmed), the movie still holds up today as an inventive and unsettling and one-of-a-kind idea. And, beginning on September 1, Max subscribers will have a chance to relive the dance with death all over again as Final Destination is set to arrive on the platform.

The premise of Final Destination is simple enough but makes for a pulse-pounding thrill ride as death casts its shadow over a group of high school kids. Excited about their senior trip to Paris, several teenagers board an airplane from New York’s JFK airport. After finding his seat, one of the students, Alex (Sawa), has a premonition that foreshadows the plane's fiery fate. Shaken, Alex keeps his cool until things from the beginning of his vision start to happen. In his panic, Alex gets into a fight with his peer, Carter (Smith), and one-by-one, a group of students is kicked off the plane. After Alex’s premonition comes true, and the exiled students watch their friends perish in a horrific accident, they soon realize that death won’t stop until their souls are collected.

Other familiar faces popping out of Final Destination’s woodwork include, American Pie star, Seann William Scott, Chad E. Donella (Saw 3D), Daniel Roebuck (The Munsters), Kristen Cloke (Black Christmas), Roger Guenveur Smith (All About the Benjamins) and a special appearance from the legendary Tony Todd who audiences will recognize from his iconic role as the titular slasher in the Candyman film series.

The Legacy of ‘Final Destination’

Close

Audiences flocked to the cinema to see the movie that brought horror into the new millennium. After a very successful run, Final Destination earned nearly $113 million at the global box office. Despite mixed reviews from critics, which explains its 36% Rotten Tomatoes score, New Line Cinema quickly greenlit a sequel and just like that, a franchise was born. Since the first installment, audiences saw the franchise continue over the next decade with the most recent movie, Final Destination 5 crashing into cinemas in 2011. Now, fans of death’s cruel tricks have their eyes set on 2025, which is when Final Destination: Bloodlines is slated for its arrival.

Tune in to see where it all began when Final Destination arrives on Max on September 1.