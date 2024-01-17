The Big Picture The Final Destination franchise could benefit from a TV series format, allowing for more character development and fleshed-out storylines.

The supporting characters in the films often feel disposable and lacking in depth, making their deaths less impactful.

A TV series would provide the opportunity to create true fear in the viewers by investing in the characters and making their deaths more tragic.

Few horror franchises have been as effective as Final Destination. It stands out for being unlike anything else genre fans have ever seen. It's part slasher, with final girls, character tropes, and, of course, over-the-top gory kills, and part supernatural, with the villain being not a man in a mask with a knife, but the invisible force of death itself. Since 2000, over five films, the Final Destination series has been a favorite for many. It will continue with the upcoming Final Destination 6, but while another feature film will surely be exciting, a Final Destination TV franchise would be even better. Horror is seeing a trend of turning IPs into TV shows. If Final Destination were to do the same, it would make the stories, and the dreaded deaths, that much more gloriously horrific.

Not Every Horror Franchise Is Suited to Television

Over the past 15 years, as audiences have grown bored of some older, repetitive horror franchises, Hollywood has found a way to keep them relevant by turning them into a TV series. That format, with longer episodes that allow us to dive deeper into the world, showing us parts of it we've never seen before, makes the old feel new and fresh again. Psycho did it with Bates Motel. The Evil Dead did it in groovy, gory fashion with Ash vs Evil Dead. Child's Play is currently doing it with its third successful season of Chucky, which has allowed our favorite killer doll to have bloodier backstories and go in wild directions the films never did.

They aren't the only horror icons moving to the small screen. A lawsuit may have meant there haven't been any Friday the 13th sequels since 2009, but Jason Voorhees is being brought back in a prequel series for Peacock called Crystal Lake. Hellraiser is scheduled to return as a series for HBO, and even with Michael Myers now ground-up hamburger meat, there has been talk of Halloween returning in the guise of an episodic show with the TV rights sold to Miramax. Some of these franchises really don't need a TV series. What can possibly be done with Michael Myers every week in a TV series? The less we see and know of him, the scarier he is. How far can a TV show about Jason Voorhees as a kid go without making him too sympathetic? For Final Destination, though, a TV series would improve on what came before and fix the one big flaw that held the films back.

A Television Series Could Fix the Final Destination Franchise's Only Flaw

The Final Destination film franchise has often been more shocking than scary. That's not to say that it can't be horrific and absolutely terrifying at times, but it has always worked best as a roller coaster, and not just one that derails and kills everyone like in Final Destination 3. The films all start with an inciting disaster, where we meet our heroes, only for them to die in a grisly way in a vision. When those heroes now flee that prospective death, it's up to the Grim Reaper to collect the souls who have evaded them. It's a heart-pounding thrill to know they are all going to die in a vision in the beginning, letting the suspense build before the nightmare plays out.

Those ups and downs are what the plots thrive on. That's the reason why we watch them. We want to meet a character, then have that screw of tension turned bit by bit with false moments of impending doom before the coaster drops as a character dies in the most disgusting way you can imagine. We bottom out, our hearts racing, before the climb begins again, but as fun as that can be, it's not true fear, no more than a cheap jump scare is.

Outside of the leads, the supporting characters in the Final Destination movies are simple fodder, like horny teens in a slasher. Some of the deaths are so silly that it may as well be an old Looney Tunes cartoon. So many things often have to go wrong before the final drop, with string after string being cut before the piano slams down. The best example of this comes from Final Destination 3 during the infamous tanning bed scene. Here, Ashley and Ashlyn (Chelan Simmons and Crystal Lowe) are not fleshed out very much as characters to care about. They are stereotypes written to die, and you can't help but laugh at everything that leads up to them being cooked to death in their tanning beds. Are we heartbroken that Ashley and Ashlyn are dead? Nope. They are even given names so similar because they are not separate identities worth having sympathy for.

The most gruesome death in the franchise comes from Final Destination 5. It's the gymnast routine, and it plays out perfectly, with the suspense becoming unbearable before Candice (Ellen Wroe) is snapped in half during her uneven bars routine. That scene is unforgettable in its imagery, but unless you're a big fan who has watched the movies many times, can you say who Candice was as a person? Probably not, and that's okay. Candice wasn't crafted to evoke sympathy, but to add to the body count. The roller coaster drops when she does, then we move on to the next death, her character forgotten and not missed.

A TV Series Would Give Final Destination More Time To Be Scary

This is not necessarily a criticism. The Final Destination movies work for their roller coaster ride. It's sickeningly exciting to watch people on a highway die at the hand of huge logs on the back of a truck, plummet to the ground on a roller coaster, or see the mass casualty of a NASCAR crash in 3-D. It's a way to look death in the face — sort of — and laugh at it. That's why, a quarter of a century later, a sixth film is highly anticipated. But for it to all mean more, the franchise would work best by trying a stint as a TV series. Final Destination 6 will probably give us the most over-the-top death scenes yet, but that doesn't create fear in the viewer. A trip to the small screen can lead to horror and not just the horrific.

Roller coasters are meant to be short trips, and that's why the Final Destination franchise has worked as contained films. A TV series turns it into something more than a ride. With so much time to tell a complex story, we can learn more about the characters, living with them as they go about their lives, not just their deaths. A series gives us time to care about more than just our leads, so that when they do die, it's truly scary as hell, a scene we want to hide from in fear because we love these people and don't want to see them hurt, rather than something silly and brief.

The Final Destination franchise's most memorable moments are when it gives us time to invest in its tragic figures. The best example of this comes at the end of Final Destination 5. It looks as if our heroes, Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto) and Molly (Emma Bell), have beaten death and are going to make it. Then comes one of horror's best twists. When they board a plane, Sam realizes they are on the plane that blows up in the first film. The entire fifth film has been a prequel to the original without telling us until now. Sam and Molly both die, but it's not how they die that gets us, but rather the realization of what's about to happen. We don't laugh at their demise. Instead, we're in shock because we've spent an entire movie invested in and rooting for them.

This doesn't mean that a Final Destination series needs to be a huge downer. We can still have some of the deaths be silly, delivering laughs to release the tension — but a TV series allows for the expansion of themes and worlds to become something more. Death is meant to be scary. If a character dying is something to be frightened of, we must first see them live. A Final Destination TV series allows the time needed to truly care about a character and have them be more than fodder. In this era where so many big horror franchises are trying and succeeding with the TV series route, now is the perfect time to make it happen.

