Editor's Note: The following mentions the topics of depression, anxiety, and suicide.

The Big Picture Final Draft is a creepy, claustrophobic killer clown movie reminiscent of The Shining and showcases James Van Der Beek's versatility as an actor.

The film explores themes of mental health, specifically depression and isolation, as the main character, Paul Twist, descends into madness.

Final Draft emphasizes the importance of asking for help when struggling with mental health issues and depicts the challenges of reaching out for support.

Writer's Block. Anybody who has ever attempted to write anything — books, screenplays, poems...articles for extremely popular websites, or even birthday cards — is familiar with this specific type of anguish. The idea of a blank page is at once both thrilling and terrifying. The only thing that might be more terrifying is a cigar-smoking ghost clown who has come back from the dead to punish all who dared to laugh at him. Unfortunately, the film Final Draft sees writer Paul Twist (played by Dawson's Creek'sJames Van Der Beek) dealing with both writer's block and a cigar-smoking ghost clown who has come back from the dead to punish all who dared to laugh at him.

That's more or less the plot of this 2007 film, written by Darryn Lucio and directed by Jonathan Dueck. It's okay if you've never seen it — or heard of it, for that matter. Very few people have and the ones that did, didn't like it very much. Still, Final Draft is a creepy, claustrophobic killer clown movie that has more in common with The Shining than it does with IT, and it proves that Van Der Beek can be so much more than the boy next door that he played in the seminal teen drama.

What Is 'Final Draft' About?

Image Via Peace Arch Films

As previously mentioned, Final Draft tells the story of Paul Twist, a struggling screenplay writer who hasn't had a hit in a while. His personal life isn't going all that well either. Early in the film, Paul meets his friend David (played by the writer of the film, Darryn Lucio) for a coffee. The two quickly catch up on life events, with Paul reminding David that his wife left him. David doesn't want to talk about that, however. He has an offer for his friend, saying that if Paul can write a script in 18 days, David will introduce him to a producer friend of his, to discuss possibly making the movie. Paul's got an idea — one focusing on the aforementioned cigar-smoking ghost clown and the trauma that Paul went through while witnessing a show clown's death.

Years ago, Paul and his brother, Michael, went to a show in which Punchy the Clown was the star. The premise of Punchy's show was that things kept going wrong for Punchy, but then something actually went wrong. Punchy attempted to blow ether into a burning flame. The flame came back into Punchy's face and instantly ignited him. Punchy died in front of Paul, Michael, and a room full of children. "And do you want to know the most f*cked up part?" Paul asked David. "We laughed." Paul's idea, then, is about Punchy the Clown coming back from the dead to punish all those who laughed at him. He has the basic plot; he just needs the time to execute it, so he locks himself in his apartment with no television, no distractions, nobody to talk to but the memories from his past, and a homicidal clown. One can see where this is headed.

Paul slowly starts to lose his mind. Like Jack Torrance and Mort Rainey before him, writers shouldn't be left to their own devices for too long because, more often than not, they will slowly slip onto the brink of madness. That's the general plot of Final Draft and, yes, it's been done before. And, yes, it's been done better (The Shining is the standard-bearer for a reason). But it hadn't been done with James Van Der Beek, and that is good enough for us.

'Final Draft' Is an Interesting Entry in James Van Der Beek's Filmography

Close

Almost everybody has at least heard of Dawson's Creek. It was a hit series on the WB, written by Kevin Williamson of Scream fame. It was a coming-of-age tale about Dawson Leery, his friends, and the girl-next-door, Joey Potter (Katie Holmes). Dawson's Creek, for better or worse, has defined James Van Der Beek's career, which is why films like Final Draft stand out in his filmography. He may have wanted to shed Dawson and all of his teenage angst to prove that he could be so much more.

And in Final Draft, he does just that. Van Der Beek plays Paul as a deep, soulful, thoughtful, tortured artist who is one bad cup of coffee away from an absolute meltdown. Perhaps Van Der Beek let his own artistic frustrations fuel his performance as Paul. Throughout the film, there is a quiet yet explosive intensity just behind Paul's glasses. There is gurt, anger, trauma, and maybe even... ghosts. Maybe some of that hurt, some of that frustration, some of that resentment came from his own career up to that point. Regardless, it was an incredibly solid performance from a criminally underrated actor. But Van Der Beek's acting isn't the only interesting part of the film. It also deals with some very heavy mental health issues.

Stop us if you've heard this one: An already mentally unwell writer isolates himself in order to finish a project, but the "project" ends up finishing him, in one way or another. It's a story that's been told multiple times and the degrees to which it examines mental health vary film by film. But where Final Draft really shines (besides the performance of its lead) is with its themes.

Paul Twist is depressed. It's pretty obvious, even from the very first scene of the movie. His wife has left him, his brother is dead, and his friends aren't...great. (Sure, David helps him get a job, but he also makes sure to remind Paul of how big of a favor he is doing for him.) Even before he locks himself in his apartment to write the script, he's pretty isolated. His mental health unravels further throughout the course of the film, as audiences see Paul murder a select group of people (David, his ex-wife, a bully from high school, a calendar model for some reason, etc.) via the written word. Punchy the Clown isn't real (or is he?) but he is doing the bidding of Paul, and he's showing no mercy. Oh, and the way Punchy kills them? He makes it look like suicide. So throughout the film, audiences see various ways in which a person could take their own life, potentially representing how much Paul has thought about his own suicide.

Final Draft is a film about Paul Twist's descent into madness, and Punchy the Clown represents the depression that continues to isolate him from his loved ones. Towards the end of the film, in one of the movie's saddest scenes, Paul is on the phone with David and begging him to come unlock the door and let him out. It's a literal cry for help. "I'll jump; I swear to God I'll jump," Paul pleads. "Fine, jump," David replies. "You know who's gonna be there to catch you, Paul? No one." David then proceeds to tell Paul to "suck it up." It's a brutal but effective portrayal of mental health issues and how hard it can be to ask for help. But in the end, the only life that "Punchy" claims is Paul's.

Final Draft is worth a watch. It's only 90 minutes and while nothing really "happens," it's an excellent examination of art and writing and the isolation that comes with both of those things. It's also a compelling look at depression, exemplifying how important it is to ask for help if you are struggling (and to definitely not go to a friend like David). It's also a perfect vehicle for James Van Der Beek to prove that, as an actor, he's so much more than Dawson Leery.

If you or somebody you know are struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide Hotline at 988 or text HOME to 741741.

Final Draft is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi