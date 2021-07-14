Oddly enough, every gamer knows that video games and cooking make a beautiful combination. Whether it be using delectable dishes to replenish hearts or to battle harsh environments, cooking has been a highly used gaming mechanic to enhance gameplay. There have been many video game cookbooks over the years, so it’s about time Final Fantasy entered the picture. That’s right: Final Fantasy XIV is possibly getting an official cookbook.

One user over on Twitter found an unexpected discovery when they came across a book titled The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook, on the book directory for the publishing company Simon & Schuster. Since the discovery and discussion among fans and news outlets, the title has since been changed to Licensed Video Game Cookbook. There has been no official announcement from Square Enix themselves, so perhaps this explains the sudden title change.

The cookbook is expected to contain over 70 recipes from the beloved franchise and is already available for preorder. Fans will be able to create their favorite virtual recipes and collectors can pounce on the opportunity to add another unique item to their ever-growing collections. The book supposedly caters to every cook from any skill level through an easy-to-understand guide and pictures that depict what the final dish should look like. However, this description has since been replaced with a vague one, stating:

Take a culinary adventure through one of gaming's most beloved franchises! With stunning photography and step by step instructions, this book gives you everything you need to recreate some of this game's most iconic dishes.

The hardcover version of the book is up for preorder already on Amazon and is priced at $35. As of this reporting, there is no listed book cover on Amazon or Simon & Schuster’s catalog, but a release date is currently planned for November 9, fans should expect more details about the cookbook soon.

