With the first three games of Square Enix's Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters already released, the company has revealed the release date for Final Fantasy IV's upcoming remaster, along with incentives to preorder the game.

The Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster will launch on September 8th, and will be available for PC and mobile devices. The remaster will feature updated pixelated graphics, a rearranged soundtrack, and some gameplay adjustments, just like the previous games released so far. Also included will be an auto-battle option, and extras such as a bestiary and illustration gallery. Like the previous Pixel Remasters, however, Final Fantasy IV's will be based on the game's original release, so don't expect to see anything from its various re-releases, such as the Lunar Trials and the Augment system. Also revealed are the preorder bonuses on Steam, which like with the other games, will give you a special soundtrack that consists of three songs from the rearranged soundtrack, and two wallpapers.

Image via Square Enix

RELATED: ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Director Announces Plan to Curb Server Overcrowding

Final Fantasy IV is an RPG that tells the story of Cecil, a Dark Knight who no longer wishes to follow his tyrannical king's orders, and sets on a mission to fight against him and the kingdom of Baron. It was the first game in the Final Fantasy series to utilize the ATB (Active Time Battle) system, making the battles much more fast-paced compared to the first three games, and it featured iconic characters such as Kain Highwind and Cecil Harvey. It is also one of the only games in the series to spawn a direct sequel called The After Years, which takes place 17 years after the events of the main game, and includes both returning and new characters in an episodic story. Since its original release in 1991, Final Fantasy IV has seen many remasters and re-releases, ranging from consoles such as the original Playstation to the Game Boy Advance, and even got a full remake on the 3DS.

With Final Fantasies I-III already released, and IV to be released soon, that only leaves V and VI to go. While there are no set release dates for the next two titles, they are confirmed to be released some time in 2021. Check out the release date announcement for the Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster below:

KEEP READING: ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Prioritizing English Voice Acting, Japanese Dubbing to “Start Soon”

Share Share Tweet Email

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s Next Movie, ‘The Adam Project’, Is Coming Early Next Year to Netflix The 'Free Guy' duo reteam on a time travel film that Levy likens to 'Frequency' and 'Field of Dreams'.

Read Next