The Unknown Journey of the Final Fantasy VII Remake continues as Square Enix reveals the first look at the next entry in the remake series with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. In addition to this news, it was also confirmed that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, the prequel game of the original Final Fantasy VII, would also be receiving a remake in the form of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion.

The announcement came in a trailer revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Livestream to commemorate the influential PlayStation 1 title. The new trailer opens with Aerith talking about how the past cannot be changed, but the future can still be rewritten. It then transitions to show a brief snippet of gameplay with Cloud Strife and Sephiroth walking together towards what could be the mountains that lead to the Nibelheim Reactor — a scene that takes place in a flashback that fans of the original title know plays a significant role in both of their stories. While the pair walk together, Cloud and Tifa can be heard having a conversation about a vision that Cloud had in the first game where he saw her being killed by Sephiroth. The trailer ends with a scene similar to the ending of the first remake title as Zack Fair is shown carrying an unconscious Cloud into the city of Midgard. It was also confirmed that the remake project will be a trilogy, with Rebirth being followed by a currently untitled third entry. Rebirth is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 in the winter of late 2023/early 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will continue the story of the Final Fantasy VII Remake that was released in 2020. The Remake focused on the city of Midgard, the start of the original 1997 title, and expanded upon many of the events and characters that were present in that portion of the game. With the events of that game's ending making several sizable changes to the original game's story, fans have been wondering what to expect in the next title, especially with the confirmation that the project will now be in three parts. There is still a lot of Final Fantasy VII to be remade, so it will be interesting to see how it all comes together with this next entry.

Image via Square Enix

After the announcements, multiple statements were put out on the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter page from members of the development team. Tetsuya Nomura, director of Final Fantasy VII Remake and creative director on Rebirth said that the new title is "being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not." Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi also provided a statement, saying that the upcoming 2023 title is "much more than just one installment in the series. We are developing it with all of the passion and dedication needed to create an original game and plan to deliver the ultimate gameplay and world-building experience." Producer Yoshinori Kitase spoke on how well development on the game over the last few years has been going and promised that this second installment will provide a stunning story and a deeper exploration of the game's characters. "We are aiming to make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth an event more gripping and memorable experience than Final Fantasy VII Remake, so please wait a little longer while we finish up." Check out the full statements from the Final Fantasy VII team down below.

Prior to the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer, the event also saw the announcement of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion, a remaster of the 2007 game that was released on the PlayStation Portable. This game saw players take control of Zack Fair, a key character in Cloud's story in the original title, and seems to be poised to play an even bigger role in the remake. The trailer showed off the new graphics and some gameplay that fans of the original title will be familiar with. The game is set to release this winter.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion is set to release in the Winter of 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 in Winter 2023/early 2024. You can check out the trailers for both Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth down below.