Surprise! ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Demo Now Available Through the PlayStation Store

Though we were a little bummed to hear that not only would Final Fantasy VII Remake be released in various chapters (how many, how often, and how much $ for each remains to be seen) and also would be arriving a little later than expected, we’re equally pleased with today’s surprise. In the wee hours of the morning, SquareEnix and the folks over at the PlayStation Store revealed that a free, playable demo of the upcoming title was available to check out more than a month ahead of the game’s release. Too bad that we, and pretty much everyone else participating in the great experiment that is Capitalism, will have to wait until the end of the working day to check it out.

For those lucky few out there who can play it sooner than later, here’s what you can expect:

Enjoy the first chapter of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE─the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission─with this demo version. – Progress cannot be carried over into the retail version of the game.

– Content may differ from that of the retail version. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a bold reimagining of the original FINAL FANTASY VII, originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation®, developed under the guidance of the original key developers. This grand adventure filled with memorable characters and crafted with cutting edge technology was an instant worldwide hit, and now it is reborn for a new era. With a mix of traditional command-based combat and real-time action, fans can explore the world of FINAL FANTASY VII, recreated with today’s technology. An exclusive theme will be available to download from 04/10/2020 if you download the demo before 05/11/2020.

Check out the announcement here: